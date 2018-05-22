Belly Fat Linked To Vitamin D Deficiency, Says Study

There is no denying the fact that vitamin D is quite essential for the proper functioning of the body. It is not only essential for maintaining strong muscles and bones, but also boosts the overall health by controlling calcium levels in the blood. The effects of body fat on vitamin D levels were examined by researchers from the VU University Medical Centre and Leiden University Medical Centre.
The team of researchers examined data from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study. The study included data from thousands of men and women aged 45 to 65 and focused primarily on their total fat, belly fat under the skin, and fat around the organs and liver. As per the findings of the study, both abdominal and total body fat were associated with lower vitamin D levels, while for men, fat in the liver and abdomen was significantly linked to lower vitamin D.
According to the researchers, this strong correlation suggested that the ones with larger waistlines were at a greater risk of developing the deficiency. However, as per the researchers, the study was observational and hence, no brief conclusion could be drawn.