Belly Fat Linked To Vitamin D Deficiency, Says Study As per a new study, it was revealed that people with higher levels of belly fat are more likely to have lower levels of vitamin D.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT



There is no denying the fact that vitamin D is quite essential for the proper functioning of the body. It is not only essential for maintaining strong muscles and bones, but also boosts the overall health by controlling calcium levels in the blood. The effects of body fat on vitamin D levels were examined by researchers from the VU University Medical Centre and Leiden University Medical Centre.



The team of researchers examined data from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study. The study included data from thousands of men and women aged 45 to 65 and focused primarily on their total fat, belly fat under the skin, and fat around the organs and liver. As per the findings of the study, both abdominal and total body fat were associated with lower vitamin D levels, while for men, fat in the liver and abdomen was significantly linked to lower vitamin D.



According to the researchers, this strong correlation suggested that the ones with larger waistlines were at a greater risk of developing the deficiency. However, as per the researchers, the study was observational and hence, no brief conclusion could be drawn.





In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to load up on essential vitamins and minerals. A deficiency of any vitamin may lead to a host of health problems. If you happen to have large waistlines, then there could be high chances of you being vitamin D deficient. As per a new study, it was revealed that people with higher levels of belly fat are more likely to have lower levels of vitamin D.There is no denying the fact that vitamin D is quite essential for the proper functioning of the body. It is not only essential for maintaining strong muscles and bones, but also boosts the overall health by controlling calcium levels in the blood. The effects of body fat on vitamin D levels were examined by researchers from the VU University Medical Centre and Leiden University Medical Centre. The team of researchers examined data from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study. The study included data from thousands of men and women aged 45 to 65 and focused primarily on their total fat, belly fat under the skin, and fat around the organs and liver. As per the findings of the study, both abdominal and total body fat were associated with lower vitamin D levels, while for men, fat in the liver and abdomen was significantly linked to lower vitamin D.According to the researchers, this strong correlation suggested that the ones with larger waistlines were at a greater risk of developing the deficiency. However, as per the researchers, the study was observational and hence, no brief conclusion could be drawn. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter