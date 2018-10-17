Beetroot Juice For Anaemia: Drink This Healthy Potion To Improve Haemoglobin Levels

Haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein, is an essential component for living a healthy life. When the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin, it leads to a health condition known as anaemia. Anaemia is associated with shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches, poor appetite, rapid heartbeat and dizziness. In order to deal with such a health condition, it is imperative to improve the levels of haemoglobin in the body. You can do so by adding beetroot juice to your diet. Beetroot juice is loaded with the goodness of iron, minerals and vitamins. This wonder veggie is highly useful for people suffering from anaemia. According to Ayurvedic Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "The juice of beetroot is an excellent source of iron and vitamin C, which is considered good for anaemia. Whereas, beetroot leaves are useful for spleen and liver diseases. It is understood to have cleansing and diuretic action."

Beetroot helps in repairing and reactivating the red blood cells in the body, which further increases the supply of oxygen to all parts of the body. One of the best ways to consume beetroot for anaemia is to have it in the form of juice. Beetroot juice is a healthy potion that can do wonders for your overall health. According to Delhi-based Nutritionist, Dr. Simran Saini, "Beetroots and carrots make a lovely pair and this combo is quite beneficial for those suffering from anaemia as it helps in increasing the iron levels naturally." You can also add in tangy oranges to it as it will help you get a double dose of vitamin C.

Beetroot Juice For Anaemia: Beetroot helps in repairing and reactivating the red blood cells in the body

Here's How You Can Make Beetroot Juice | How To Make Beetroot Juice

Ingredients:

1 beetroot

1-2 oranges

1 large carrot

7-8 mint leaves

Method:

1. To begin with, wash and peel the beetroot and carrot. Cut both the ingredients into half and add them in a juicer along with mint leaves. Extract the juice out of the two ingredients.

2. Now, slice the oranges in half and extract its juice using an orange squeezer. Mix this juice with the liquid extract of beetroot and carrot and add in black salt to enhance its flavour. Pour it in a glass and relish the goodness of this delight.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

