Baahubali Actor Tamannaah Bhatia Just Turned Vegetarian: Here's Why!

Bollywood and Telugu actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is a self-confessed foodie, has decided to turn vegetarian and give up meat entirely. Tamannaah revealed in a statement about her lifestyle change that her decision came after she saw her pet dog Pebbles suffer from ill health last month. The Baahubali actor also said that going green wasn't an easy thing for her, as she has been raised in a typical Sindhi meat-loving household and is quite fond of eating chicken, fish and other kinds of meat. She said that her love for animals was as strong as her love for food and that she felt she should have turned vegetarian years ago. Tamannaah is quite active on social media and you can often see her sharing photos and videos of herself indulging in various dishes and goodies on her timelines. She often also shares diet tips on her Instagram page, for the benefit of her fans and followers.

But giving up meat hasn't been easy for Tamannaah Bhatia, she said in the statement: "I am as big an animal lover as I am a foodie, so giving up the non-vegetarian lifestyle has always been very challenging." She added by saying, "However, last month I made a conscious decision since Pebbles got really unwell and suffered a severe paralysis attack." She talked about how her dog's ill health made her realise that it was time for her to switch to vegetarianism. "He is not just a pet, but a family member and I'm very attached to him. Seeing him go through that discomfort, I vowed to give up something I loved so that he could recoup." She said that her change of lifestyle was a conscious sacrifice and that she still craved meat.

Tamannaah said that even after giving up non-vegetarian food, she craved it but that "it's all about the will power." Explaining her decision, she said that what you eat is very important, as she believed that's a very important part of who you are. Tamannaah is one of the many Bollywood stars who have switched to vegetarianism in the recent years, joining the likes of Richa Chaddha, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc. Tamannaah has earlier declared her affinity for healthy eating and foods with good fats in them. She had earlier posted about bringing back foods like egg yolks and coconut malai back into our diets, as these are full of healthy fats.

(With IANS inputs)