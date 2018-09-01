Ayurvedic Tips To Manage Type 2 Diabetes Naturally

If you are a diabetic and looking for natural ways to manage your blood sugar levels, then you have come to the right place. For a diabetic, it is imperative to have regular medication and health check-ups to follow a strong daily routine, which includes morning workout, yoga sessions, eating 5 meals per day, eating diabetic-friendly foods, etc. But, before we go ahead, let's first understand what diabetes is. Diabetes is a condition that hinders your body's ability to respond to insulin that eventually leads to abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates, leading to spiked blood sugar levels. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as madhumey and as a part of its treatment, it suggests avoiding excess intake of sugar and simple carbohydrates. Managing diabetes is tough, but definitely not impossible. A few lifestyle changes can help you maintain and regulate sugar. In fact, Ayurveda suggests a few tips to manage diabetes and keep the blood sugar levels in check.

Let's have a look at these simple tips to manage diabetes effectively, as suggested by Ayurveda:



Take a glass of water with the extract of (10 basil leaves + 10 neem leaves + 10 belpatras) in the empty stomach.

Jamun seeds make up a major of Ayurvedic diabetes medicines. Take a glassful of water and a teaspoon of jamun seed powder every morning on an empty stomach.

Put one cup of water in a copper vessel at night, and drink the water in the morning.

To reduce kapha, you should follow the kapha-pacifying diet, especially avoiding excess intake of sweets, carbohydrates, and dairy products. Take more fresh vegetables and bitter herbs.

Another way to control blood sugar levels is to bring turmeric into use. Add turmeric to your daily diet.

Juice of leaf of bael up to 14-28 ml. may be taken with 5 to 10 gm. of honey three times a day. It is a beneficial remedy for diabetes mellitus.

Diabetics should definitely have a stock of methi dana in their homes. You can consume methi dana soaked in water every morning.

Ginger tea helps stimulate digestion that is beneficial in reducing the excess kapha in your system.

If you are a diabetic, it is wise to visit a certified Ayurvedic expert who can help you deal with the condition.

Here are 5 foods that type 2 diabetes patients may include in their diets to control blood sugar levels naturally:



1. Whole Grains: Whole grains are rich in fibre that can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. This will reduce the chances of spiking blood sugar levels that can be dangerous for diabetics. Furthermore, whole grains like oats and brown rice are deemed as low-glycaemic foods that also prevent spiking blood sugar levels, reducing the chances of developing type-2 diabetes.



2. Nuts: The crunchy, tasty and delicious nuts could prove to be very effective for diabetic patients. Nuts provide healthy fats, are rich in proteins and very low on carbohydrates. But make sure you these nuts in restricted quantities.

3. Bitter Gourd: The infamous Indian vegetable, bitter gourd, has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.



4. Amla: Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is known to be an effective home remedy against high blood sugar.



5. Bananas: Many studies have pointed out the ability of resistant starch present in foods like bananas in controlling blood sugar levels. But, remember moderation is the key.

