Ayurveda Wisdom: 5 Incredible Ayurvedic Secrets For Flawless Skin

Pollution, chemical products, poor dietary choices, lifestyle habits, there are umpteen reasons why our skin is getting dull and lifeless by the day. You may think that a trip to parlour may magically fix the blemishes, but you also know that these temporary quick fixes are not helping your skin as a whole, the health of which is deteriorating by the day. While you are busy looking for best creams, lotions and moisturisers on the internet to heal your damaged skin, how about turning your eyes into the kitchen. According to Ayurveda, most of our skin woes can be cured with the help natural ingredients and herbs.

Here are 5 Ayurvedic secrets that can help you get a flawless skin without any use of chemicals.

1. Sandalwood

The cooling chandan or sandalwood is a crucial part of summer skin care rituals recommended by Ayurveda. Applying chandan on your skin helps soothe it, and even helps manage acne and lightens blemishes. Take one teaspoon of sandalwood powder with one teaspoon of turmeric and few drops of rose water, mix them well. Apply this quick face mask on your face once or twice a week.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric or haldi is becoming a global phenomenon and honestly we are not even surprised. As Indians, we have used haldi in our curries to heal our injuries, and to relieve pain. Turmeric has also been an intrinsic part of our skin and beauty rituals since time immemorial. Turmeric's active compound curcumin helps rejuvenate the skin from within and kills dead cells. Turmeric also acts as a natural exfoliator. Apply a face mask made of turmeric and yogurt twice a week and see the results yourself.

Turmeric can speed up the process of healing wounds



3. Amla

Amla is one Ayurvedic superfood you should be including in your diet today. The bitter fruit may not be too pleasing for your palate but it is brimming with vitamin C and other vital antioxidants that can help prevent free radical activity. Free radical activity is responsible for premature ageing, dull skin and wrinkles.

4. Curd

The cooling and nutrient-dense curd can do wonders for your skin health. Whether you include it in your diet or apply it topically, a bowlful of curd could bring in a whole lot of change in your dull and lifeless skin. It is naturally replete with moisturising effect, which helps heal the skin naturally. Acne is often said to stem from gastro-intestinal problems; eating curd helps keep your gut and tummy happy. Curd is often applied on face; its rich lactic acid content can act as an exfoliator and clear dead cells.

5. Iron-Rich Foods

In addition to vitamin C, make sure you include many natural sources of iron too. Ayurveda always talks about eating seasonal foods. So in winters supplement your diet with a lot of carrots and beetroot. In summers you can load up on pomegranate juice. Iron acts as a natural blood-purifier that helps induce natural glow.

Follow these tips and tricks and let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below.