Apara Ekadashi 2018: The Significance of Fasting On This Auspicious Day

Countless devotees of Lord Vishnu are observing the Apara Ekadashi vrat today, 11th May 2018. The word 'Apara' in Hindi and Sankrit means limitless. It is said that the prayers done with true devotion on this day merits unlimited prosperity. Amongst Hindus, the fast holds immense significance, it is mentioned in the Brahma Puranas. While those who are sick, elderly or pregnant women are advised not to observe the vrat. Those who observe the fast, eat a meal only once a day; while those who cannot undertake such a rigorous fast, can eat fruits and milk throughout the day.

Apara Ekadashi, also called Achala Ekadashi, Jyeshtha Krishna Ekadashi, Jalakrida Ekadashi, Badrakali Ekadashi in other regions of India, falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha. Apara Ekadashi is observed in the Hindu lunar month of Jyeshtha

Significance Of Apara Ekadashi

Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states. Apara Ekadashi is celebrated as 'Bhadrakali Ekadashi' in the state of Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, where Goddess Bhadrakali is worshipped. In Orissa, the Ekadashi is referred to as 'Jalakrida Ekadashi' and is celebrated in honour of Lord Jagannath.

It is said that the significance of Ekadashi was narrated by Lord Krishna to Yudhisthira, the eldest of Pandava brothers. Devotees observe the fast to seek prosperity, and attain moksha later in life. On this auspicious day, Lord Trivikrama an avatar of Lord Vishnu is particularly revered by many communities.

Devotees wake up early and bathe, post that they conduct their prayers. Only one meal is allowed the whole day. Meat, eggs and alcohol are strictly prohibited on this auspicious day. Devotees break their fast once the Ekadashi tithi is over, the next day. While breaking the fasts devotees chant a special mantra. They also go to Lord Vishnu temples, while some choose to worship him at home with abundant offerings and bhog. Flowers, tulsi leaves, sweets are some of the common offerings

Fruits, vegetables, dry fruits and milk based foods are permitted to have during the vrat. It is also advised to prepare meals without onion and garlic.