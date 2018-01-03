Another Feather To His Hat? Sachin Tendulkar Cooks Delicious BBQ delights For His Friends At New Year's Eve Party

You have seen him hit the paciest of deliveries out of the ground with utmost class. But did you know our dear master blaster has several other talents to boast of too? One of them being his outstanding cooking skills! Yes you heard us, the God of Cricket turned chef on his New Year's eve party. The cricket legend donned the chef's cap for his friends and family for the special evening where he can be seen whipping up some "rather delicious" barbeque delights. Does he ever leave any chance to impress? We doubt!

Sachin took to his twitter handle to share the moment with his fans. In a video shared by the cricketer he can be seen cooking the special barbeque meat. He says, "This is New Year's special barbecue, and it smells rather delicious. As the time goes by it is going to get better and better."

"It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers. Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always, " He captioned the video.

You may have known that Sachin Tendulkar is a fitness freak, but here's another secret - he is also a big foodie. His teammates have often shares how back in 1997-98, he cooked baingan ka bharta for everyone at fellow team member Ajay Jadeja's house.

An ardent admirer of sea food, he frequently dawns the apron for his family to cook fish curry or prawn masala which he learnt from his mother. Japanese cuisine also fares quite on a pretty high spot for Sachin. He loves binging into sashimi, which according to the sources was introduced to him by teammate Suresh Raina. And the indulgences don't stop here, he loves steaks, Bengali food and also Thai preparations.

Interestingly, till the age of 13, Sachin had only eaten and loved the traditional Maharastrian food that was cooked in his house, and it was only when he started travelling and seeing the world that he acquired different tastes.

Here's wishing Sachin a very Happy New Year! Thank you for giving your fans the most delicious start to 2018.