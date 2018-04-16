Alcohol Consumption May Increase Chances Of Dementia, Says Study According to a recent study published in the journal Lancet Public Health, it was found that alcohol consumption could increase the chances of dementia to a considerable extent.

According to the researchers, the majority out of the 57,000 cases of early-onset dementia were related to chronic heavy drinking which could also lead to premature deaths. While the overall majority of dementia patients were women, almost two-thirds of all early-onset dementia patients (64.9%) were men.



As per the findings of the study, alcohol use disorders were also associated with tobacco smoking, diabetes, hearing loss, high blood pressure, all of which are other independent risk factors for dementia onset.



According to the researchers, alcohol-induced brain damage and dementia could be prevented if appropriate policies and measures come into place. It was also observed that on an average, alcohol use disorders shorten life expectancy by more than 20 years.



