Air Quality Drops In Delhi; Experts Advise Against Gyming: Strengthen Respiratory System With These Herbs

The air quality in the National Capital went further down on Monday, with experts cautioning people to abstain from any form of brisk physical activity even in indoor gyms. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was at 367 points on Monday against 366 on Sunday and in "very poor" category. However, it varied in different parts of the city. The AQI for Ghaziabad was worst in the entire NCR at 430 points, a rise of 15 points in 24 hours, and remains in the "severe" category. In Gurugram, the AQI was 389 or "very poor" against 403 or "severe" on Sunday. T.K. Joshi, an Environment Health Advisor with the Union Ministry of Environment, said, "In these conditions, physical exertion, especially indoors, is not good for the cardio-vasuclar system and should be avoided. The houses or indoor gyms are not air-tight and most of the time they are as polluted as the outdoors, particularly if there are limited vents in buildings."

"Only leisure walking in parks, which are at least 500 meters away from major roads, or walking in parks having good green cover is a better option," he added. Joshi said even masks may also not be of much use given the high levels of pollutants. "Masks would rather harm those with heart and lung ailments. Even efficacy of N95 or N99 masks depends on how it fits on the face. It can tackle only particles to a limited extent and not gases," Joshi said.

Almost all places in the NCR saw rise in the major pollutants -- PM2.5 and PM10 -- in the air with diameters less than 2.5mm and 10mm, respectively. The average concentration of PM2.5 and 10 in Delhi on Monday was 228 microgrammes per cubic meters and 420 units, against 217 and 402, respectively, on Sunday. Across 48 areas in NCR, the average PM10 volumes saw a spike up to 407 units from 394 units a day earlier. PM2.5 levels were 221 on Monday and 234 on Sunday.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 units as per national standards and 25 units according to the international standards. For PM10, up to 100 units is safe from national standards and 50 units from international standards.



Ayurveda suggests making use of these herbs to strengthen respiratory system: