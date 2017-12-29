Air Pollution May Lead To Lower IQ In Children; Try These Foods To Avert Any Effects

Highlights Vitamin C is the single most potent antioxidant for out body Beta carotene plays a crucial role in controlling inflammation Magnesium rich foods provide immunity that is required to fight pollution

According to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, women exposed to air pollution during preconception period of one month after the conception have increased risk of their children born with birth defects like cleft lips or palate or abnormal hearts. Researchers calculated the average exposures by linking the geographic coordinates of the mother's residence for each birth with the nearest monitoring station. The result came after studying the association between abnormalities at birth and the mother's exposure to increased levels of fine particulate matter in the air during pregnancy.

While you cannot control air pollution with immediate effects, you can definitely improve your diet and reduce the hazardous effects. Add these foods to your diet and make sure you and your baby are healthy.

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is the single most potent antioxidant for out body. This water soluble vitamin is present throughout the body and inhibits the growth of free radicals in the body. Adequate vitamin C in our daily diets is crucial for maintaining its level in the lungs. Adults need 40 mg of this vitamin per day.

2. Vitmain E

The fat soluble vitamin is the first line of the defense against injury to human tissues. Add more almonds, fish, certain spices, and seeds in your daily diet.

3. Beta Carotene

Beta carotene plays a crucial role in controlling inflammation because of its antioxidant activity. It is also converted in to vitamin A in our body. Add more leafy greens in your daily diet.

4. Magnesium rich foods

Magnesium rich foods provide immunity that is required to fight pollution. They ease lungs and remove the strain caused to them by bad air. The prominent sources of magnesium are almonds, cashews, spinach, etc.

It is advised that pregnant women consult their doctor before switching to such foods.