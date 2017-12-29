Air Pollution May Lead To Lower IQ In Children; Try These Foods To Avert Any Effects

Highlights
While you cannot control air pollution with immediate effects, you can definitely improve your diet and reduce the hazardous effects. Add these foods to your diet and make sure you and your baby are healthy.
1. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is the single most potent antioxidant for out body. This water soluble vitamin is present throughout the body and inhibits the growth of free radicals in the body. Adequate vitamin C in our daily diets is crucial for maintaining its level in the lungs. Adults need 40 mg of this vitamin per day.
2. Vitmain E
The fat soluble vitamin is the first line of the defense against injury to human tissues. Add more almonds, fish, certain spices, and seeds in your daily diet.
3. Beta Carotene
Beta carotene plays a crucial role in controlling inflammation because of its antioxidant activity. It is also converted in to vitamin A in our body. Add more leafy greens in your daily diet.
4. Magnesium rich foods
Magnesium rich foods provide immunity that is required to fight pollution. They ease lungs and remove the strain caused to them by bad air. The prominent sources of magnesium are almonds, cashews, spinach, etc.
It is advised that pregnant women consult their doctor before switching to such foods.