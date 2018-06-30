Air Pollution May Contribute To Diabetes; Try These Foods To Manage Diabetes Naturally

According to the journal Lancet Planetary Health, even low pollution levels can pose a health risk like diabetes. The researchers found that there is a possibility that reducing pollution may lead to a drop in diabetes cases in heavily polluted countries such as India and less polluted ones like the United States. Being one of the fastest growing diseases, diabetes is mainly caused by eating an unhealthy diet, having a sedentary lifestyle and obesity. However, the new research indicates the extent to which outdoor air pollution plays a role in it.

According to the researchers, the research shows a significant association between air pollution and diabetes globally. They found that even low levels of air pollution can be a cause of this lifestyle disease. The researchers looked at the particulate matter, airborne microscopic pieces of dust, dirt, smoke, soot and liquid droplets, to evaluate air pollution. If you are wondering what does air pollution do to cause such a disease, here's what the researchers found out, in diabetes, pollution reduces insulin production and triggers inflammation, preventing the body from converting blood glucose into energy that the body needs to maintain health.

The researchers also found that the overall risk of pollution-related diabetes is tilted more towards lower-income countries like India that lack the resources for environmental mitigation systems and clean-air policies.

While diabetes is a fast growing disease, it can be managed well by engaging in regular exercise and eating a healthy diet.

We suggest some foods that can help you manage it better, if not cure it completely.

1. Whole grains

Whole grains including barley and oats are loaded with fibre that digests slowly to keep your blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Moreover, whole grains are a great source of vitamin B, iron and essential minerals.

2. Jamun

Jamun is one of the best super-fruits for diabetics. In fact, Ayurveda is used for treating digestive disorders and jamun seed powder is touted as a great home remedy for controlling high blood sugar levels. Moreover, jamun has a low glycaemic index that keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

3. Guava

Guava is said to be a low glycaemic index food and is a super-rich source of dietary fibre that helps treat constipation and keeps blood sugar levels in check. It is believed that guava may help slow down sugar absorption in your body.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is the new superfood in the block. It regulates the functions of the pancreas and balances insulin levels in the body.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek or methi seeds contain fibre that regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars in the body. They improve glucose tolerance and also lower bad cholesterol levels. Soak methi dana in water overnight and drink it on empty stomach every morning.

6. Bitter gourd or karela

Bitter gourd or karela comprises active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties, which are known for their blood-glucose lowering effects. Gulp down a glass of bitter gourd juice early morning on an empty stomach for effective results.

Other foods that may help manage diabetes naturally are pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, mixed nuts, tomatoes and beetroot.