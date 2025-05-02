Idli Shirt And Dosa Saree: AI Video Showing Food As Fashion Gets Over 48 Million Views

People have used AI to reimagine food and drink in many surprising ways. From videos of spaghetti dancing to clips of sushi that crawls, various kinds of AI-generated food posts have gone viral on social media in the recent past. A few days ago, another type of imaginative foodie reel took Instagram by storm. Shared on the page @hoohoocreations80, the video features popular Indian dishes not in the form of food but as fashionable clothing and accessories. The caption explains the idea, "What if the food we love wasn't just meant to be eaten but worn, carried and lived with?"

The now-viral video begins with the depiction of a woman wearing a dosa as a saree. The folds of the dosa are draped over her shoulder and around her waist to mimic the look of this famous Indian clothing. The next shot shows a small handbag made of multiple closely-packed ice cream scoops in different colours. After this, we see a man wearing a shirt with a texture that can be described as "fluffy" - its 'fabric' comprises many idlis woven together. Later in the video, we see a woman wearing a dupatta/scarf made of popcorn - the popped kernels have been strung together to form a cosy wrap.

The video also features two types of foodie wristwatches. One has a pani puri theme - the dial is seen moving on a liquid base of pani, while the outer rim of the clockface is made up of the puri. The second one is a gulab jamun watch, where the globular sweet forms the base of the dial. Other unique accessories include a jalebi hairclip and a potato chip dangling earring. The last item featured is a suitcase in the form of a sandwich. Watch the complete reel below:

Foodies had a lot to say about this viral video in the comments section. Many people liked these reimagined foodie fashion items. However, some of the visualisations did not sit well with them. Read some of the reactions below:

"Pani puri watch is fabulous."

"Golgappa watch is epic."

"I like gulab jamun watch."

"I want that ice cream bag."

"Except idli shirt and popcorn dupatta, everything else looks nice."

"That Idli shirt actually scared me, I don't know why."

"Super creative, but trust me, someone will create this in real for us to use."

"The designers are watching."

"Ice cream bag and ghee dosa saree are super."

"What people expect me to be like when they say 'You don't look like a South Indian'!"

"When you are super hungry, all you can see is food everywhere."

The viral video has clocked over 48 million views so far.

