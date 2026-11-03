Ahead Of Diwali, 90 Kg Suspected Fake Ghee Seized From UP Dairy, Samples Sent For Testing

Ahead of Diwali, the Food Department has raided a dairy in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and seized approximately 90 kg of suspected adulterated desi ghee. The raid took place at Gopaldoot Dairy, near the Jyoti intersection on Agra Road, following a tip-off about the alleged production and sale of fake ghee.

90 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Ghee Seized

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a surprise inspection at Gopaldoot Dairy. During the raid, officials found around 90 kg of suspected spurious desi ghee on the premises and seized it.

According to reports, the dairy operator, Jaiprakash, was allegedly involved in producing and selling adulterated ghee. The operation was reportedly running for some time, with production increasing to meet the festive demand for desi ghee.

The raid caused a stir at the dairy. Officials collected samples of the seized ghee, sealed them and sent them to an authorised laboratory for testing.

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Legal Action To Be Taken

The laboratory report will establish whether the seized ghee was adulterated. Officials have said that legal action will be taken against the operator under the Food Safety and Standards Act after the test results arrive.

For now, the allegations are yet to be confirmed by laboratory testing.

The raid has reportedly caused concern among other traders suspected of running similar operations in the area. The Food Department has said that inspections will continue across the district to check food adulteration during the festive season.

With ghee being widely used to prepare sweets and festive meals, the department is keeping a close watch on food businesses. The Mainpuri raid is part of its ongoing effort to check the production and sale of adulterated food ahead of Diwali.