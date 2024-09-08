After Watching The Making Of Capsicum Pakoras, The Internet Asks 'Aakhir Kyun?'

Foodies expressed displeasure over these capsicum pakoras. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodie_incarnate)

Monsoon is the perfect season to enjoy pakoras and sip tea. The crispy fritters provide unmatched satisfaction during the rains. While you may have enjoyed onion, paneer, and potato pakoras, have you ever tried whole capsicum pakoras? In case you didn't know, they are a popular delicacy in South India. A food vlogger recently shared an Instagram post featuring the preparation of this dish. The clip shows how "unwashed and uncut" capsicums are dipped in besan batter and deep-fried in hot oil until cooked. The capsicum pakoras are then cut, topped with masala and salad, and served.

In the video, the vlogger says, "Guys, taste jo hai sach mein acha aah raha hai. Deep-fried hai, unhealthy hai, main aapko recommend nahi karunga ki aap ye bahut saara khao. But agar aap Bangalore aa rahe ho toh yahan pe aaiye zaroor. Aap Bangalore aaye aur yeh masala khaye bina chale jaaye, to miss kar jaoge aap [Guys, the taste is really great. It's deep-fried and unhealthy, so I wouldn't recommend eating too much of it. But if you're coming to Bangalore, you should definitely try it here. If you visit Bangalore and leave without trying this masala, you'll be missing out.]" The text attached to the post reads, "Whole Capsicum Bhajji of South India." Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4 million views. However, foodies are expressing displeasure over the unhygienic method used to prepare the snack. A user hilariously wrote, "Bina dhule bina kate. Bhai sach hi bolte hai, kuch bhi ho jaye. [Without washing or cutting it. Seriously, no matter what happens, you always speak the truth.]" A satirical comment read, "Bina dhoye bina kate, tumhe hi mubarak ho. Bhai, kabhi kabhi shimla mirchi mein andar keede bhi ho jate hain aur upar se pata nahi chalta. [Congratulations to you for eating it without washing it first. Sometimes, there might be insects inside the capsicum, and you wouldn't even know from the outside.]"

Many simply asked, "Aakhir kyun? [But why?]" A comment read, "What if isme keeda (worm) hoga toh? [What if there's a worm in it?]" Someone wrote, "Kuch bhi mat batao, bahut hi bakwas hote hain yeh pakode [Don't say anything, these fritters are really terrible.]" "Yuckk," echoed a few.

What do you think about this video? Would you try this capsicum pakora? Tell us in the comments below!