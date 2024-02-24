Kartik Aaryan Is 'Thinking Of Becoming A Food Blogger' After Visiting These Iconic Bengaluru Restaurants

Kartik Aaryan savoured yummy South Indian food in Bangalore (Photo Credit: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)

When visiting certain metro cities, many foodies make it a point to eat at some of the iconic establishments there. In Bengaluru, one of the most legendary eating joints is Rameshwaram Cafe. It is popular not just with the general public but with celebrities as well. For example, some time back, celebrated chef Gary Mehigan was spotted there. More recently, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan also visited this restaurant when he was in Bangalore. The actor took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse at his foodie adventure. In the carousel post, Kartik can be seen waiting outside the restaurant and posing with dosa plates. A variety of dosas can be seen on the plates held by the group around him. In one of the photos, he is seen enjoying what we're guessing is filter coffee.

Rameshwaram Cafe is not the only place Kartik Aaryan visited. As per the hashtags in the caption, he also ate at Nagarjuna, another famous restaurant in the city. The Instagram carousel post shows Kartik relishing a meal on a banana leaf. In one of the video clips, the server places small portions of different dishes in front of Kartik as he asks him about them. Some of the delicacies include a tendli (ivy gourd) preparation, sambhar, chutney, rasam, buttermilk, etc.

What especially attracted our interest was Kartik Aaryan's highly relatable caption. He wrote, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun". ["After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger".] Take a look below.

We cannot wait to discover Kartik Aaryan's next culinary escapade!

