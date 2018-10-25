Aerobic Exercise May Help Reduce Depressive Symptoms: Try These Foods Too!

Depression is a medical condition that is characterised by persistently sad mood or loss of interest in activities. It is one of the leading cause of disability around the world More than 300 million people across the globe suffer from depression. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Depression and Anxiety revealed supervised aerobic exercises have large antidepressant treatment effects for patients with major depression.

Researchers conducted 11 eligible trials involving 455 adult patients (18-65 years old) with major depression as a primary disorder. Supervised aerobic exercise was performed on average for 45 minutes, at moderate intensity, 3 times per week, and for 9.2 weeks.

The findings revealed a significantly large overall antidepressant effect compared with antidepressant medication and/or psychological therapies.



Also, aerobic exercise revealed moderate-to-large antidepressant effects among trials with a lower risk of bias, as well as large antidepressant effects among trials with short-term interventions (up to 4 weeks) and trials involving preferences for exercise.



"Collectively, this study has found that supervised aerobic exercise can significantly support major depression treatment in mental health services," said lead author Dr. Loannis D. Morres, of the University of Thessaly, in Greece.

Here are some foods that are known to alleviate depressive symptoms too



1. Complex carbohydrates: Include foods that are rich in complex carbs in your diet like whole grains and brown rice. They help keep you full and energized

2. Vitamin D: A deficiency of this nutrient if often linked with mood swings and depression. Mushrooms, fatty fish, eggs and soy milk come packed with vitamin D.

3. Antioxidants: Antioxidants can help in reducing the oxidative stress on your mental health. Berries and foods like cherries, grapes and dark leafy greens are your best bet.

4. Proteins: Some protein rich foods contain an amino acid called tryptophan which helps your body make the mood boosting brain chemical, serotonin. Peas, banana, beans, soya, lentils and paneer are good options and so are chicken and fish.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



