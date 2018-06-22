About 4 Cups of Coffee Daily Could Boost Heart Health In Elderly : Study 

Coffee lovers rejoice. Here's another reason to love your daily cuppa. If the findings of a latest study is to be believed, drinking four cups of coffee daily could be a healthy choice, especially for the elderly. It may enhance the function of heart cells as well as help recover from heart attacks.In the study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, researchers examined behavorial patterns of a group of mice. The findings revealed that coffee promotes movement of a regulatory protein into mitochondria -- cell powerhouse -- which further enhances their function to protect cardiovascular cells from damage.The scientists revealed that the protein called p27, an inhibitor of the cell cycle, was present in mitochondria in the major cell types of the heart.What happened in these cells was that mitochondrial p27 promoted migration of endothelial cells, protected heart muscle cells from cell death and triggered the conversion of fibroblasts into cells containing contractile fibres - (all of these factors were crucial for repair of heart muscle after myocardial infarction or heart attack) and did so at a concentration that is reached in humans by drinking four cups of coffee, the researchers said."Our results indicate a new mode of action for caffeine, one that promotes protection and repair of heart muscle through the action of mitochondrial p27," said Judith Haendeler from Heinrich-Heine-University's Medical Faculty in Germany."...enhancing mitochondrial p27 could serve as a potential therapeutic strategy not only in cardiovascular diseases but also in improving health span," she added.Caffeine was found protective against heart damage in pre-diabetic, obese mice, and in aged mice. And scientists are affirmative that coffee's protective effects should work like a charm for human beings too."These results should lead to better strategies for protecting heart muscle from damage, including consideration of coffee consumption or caffeine as an additional dietary factor in the elderly population," Haendeler said.Coffee is rich in manganese, potassium, niacin, magnesium and riboflavin, and if taken in moderation it could manifest in a variety of health benefits too.Here are 4 other benefits of coffee you may not have known:Coffee is said to work wonders for alcoholics, it is said to have protective properties which can curtail liver cirrhosis. A research study led by Duke-NUS graduate Medical school asserted that about four cups of coffee may prove beneficial in preventing the development of Non Alcoholic Fatty Disease.Regular intake of coffee can ward off the risk of Type 2 diabetes, a research conducted by Harvard scholar proved that for each daily cup of coffee taken, risk of diabetes decreases by 9%. A decaf cup lowers the risk by 6%. A diabetic's body loses its ability to use insulin, thereby failing to regulate glucose or blood sugar effectively. Coffee is also rich in minerals like magnesium and chromium which helps the body use insulin which controls the glucose in our body.Caffeine is one of the few substances which induce the fat-burning process. Studies show that it can boost metabolic rate by 3-11%. Studies show that it stimulates the fat burning process by 10% in obese people and 29% in lean people. However, this effect is likely to vanish in regular consumers.Caffeine signals the nervous system to send signals to break down fat cells in the body. It boosts adrenaline levels in the blood. This hormone prepares your body for intense physical exertion. When the fat cells are broken down, they are released in the blood stream as fuel and are then used up by the body as fuel.(With Inputs IANS)