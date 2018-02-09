A Sneak Peek Into 'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur's Foodie Side!

Highlights
The very fit Mrunal loves to gorge on good food, as we often see her sharing her experiences with a range of cuisines and dishes. Here's a sneak peek into the foodie side of the gorgeous lady, Mrunal Thakur:
She's a self-confessed 'teaholic'. Honestly, who isn't?
Here's a picture from when Mrunal went to Taiwanese capital Taipei and stuffed herself with some dumplings!
Some candy to go with the scenery? Extremely Insta-friendly!
'Life is uncertain eat dessert first.' Indeed, Mrunal!
Here's Mrunal indulging in some post-workout coffee. What is this pretty place though? We need to add it to our bucket list!
That looks like one heck of a lunch! We're feeling kind of hungry now..
Seafood lovers will need to hold their breaths for this one. Mrunal's Jordanian foodiventure is a sight to behold!
Besides playing a parallel lead in Kumkum Bhagya and now having Super 30 in her kitty, Mrunal has also done a titular role in the international film Love Sonia, which will be released this year and also has Manoj Bajpayee, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chadha. She also participated in the seventh season of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye, where she contested against other famous jodis, along with her ex-beau Sharad Chandra Tripathi.