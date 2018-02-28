A MUFA Rich Diet May Improve Your Heart Health; Try These Heart- Friendly Foods That May Help!

It is important to load up on a healthy diet in order to help your body function better. According to the National Center For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), weight maintenance with a MUFA rich diet improves HOMA-ir and proinsulin levels in insulin-resistant subjects. Ingestion of virgin olive oil-based breakfast decreased postprandial glucose and insulin concentrations, and increased HDL-C and GLP-1 concentrations as compared to CHO-rich diet.

A MUFA rich diet may include olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, avocadoes, nuts like almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews, et al, dark chocolate and poultry. Basically, all these foods are good for your heart health. MUFA or monounsaturated fatty acids may help lower the risk of heart disease by improving certain risk factors.

Your diet reflects your overall health, which is why it is said that you must include healthy foods in your daily diet. Here are foods that are healthy for your heart that you must eat.

1. Oats

Oats contain a type of fibre that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids ae made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Nuts

Munching on a handful of nuts may promote heart health. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for health, which helps in reducing inflammation in the arteries.

3. Legumes

Legumes are good for the heart and have antioxidants, protein and fibre. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from.

4. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure levels. They also boost HDL cholesterol levels and thus help endeavor towards a healthy heart.

Reduce the consumption of trans fat, red meat, egg yolk and salt and sugar.