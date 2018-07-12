A Healthy Diet May Prevent Asthma; Try These Foods That May Help Tackle The Problem

According to the European Respiratory Journal, healthy eating can help asthma sufferers keep their conditions at bay. Asthmatics who eat diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grain cereals were found to experience fewer asthma symptoms and had better control of the condition than those who ate a diet high in meat, salt and sugar. According to the researchers, the results strongly encourage the promotion of healthy diets for preventing asthma symptoms and managing diseases. A healthy diet assessed by the dietary scores the researchers used, is mostly made up of a high intake of fruit, vegetables and fibre. These foods have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties and are elements in a healthy diet that have potentially lower symptoms.

The study revealed men who ate healthier diet had a 30 percent lower chance of experiencing asthma symptoms and for women the chance of experiencing symptoms was 20 percent lower. The research also showed a healthy diet in men lowered the risk of poorly controlled symptoms by 60 percent. And for women, the risk was reduced by 27 percent with a healthy diet.

For the study, the research team analysed data from about 34,000 French adults who answered a detailed respiratory questionnaire. This included 28 percent of women and 25 percent of men who were identified as having at least on asthma symptom. The number of asthma symptoms experienced by the volunteers, use of medication and limitations to activity were then measured over the course of a year. Quality of diet was measured using randomly collected 24-hour dietary records, participants had to fill in.

Your healthy diet should consist of the following foods in order to reduce symptoms related to asthma:

1. Onion and garlic

Onion and garlic are considered nature's very own antibiotics. They help stimulate the excretory organs, for assimilation of food to strengthen the lungs. They have powerful anti-inflammatory properties that relieve allergies.

2. Flaxseeds

Take two tablespoons of freshly ground flaxseeds of flaxseed oil can treat acute asthma very effectively. They are loaded with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that help keep respiratory disorders at bay.

3. Vitamin C and D foods

Vitamin C helps in decreasing inflammatory responses in the airways and also lessens the spasms of the bronchial passages. If you have vitamin D deficiency, make sure you get exposed to sunlight or eat a diet rich in mushrooms, cheese, dairy products, tomatoes, oranges, amla and lots of green vegetables.

4. Licorice root

Licorice root is said to improve lung function, reduce bronchial secretions and energise the body. Tea made with licorice root is helpful to relax the bronchial tubes.

5. Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric or haldi is super effective in bronchial asthma. It dilates blood vessels for better air flow. It lowers the activity of inflammatory enzymes to provide relief from asthma. Mix some turmeric powder and black pepper powder in a glass of water. Drink this mixture first thing in the morning to get relief from breathing disorders.

Consult a doctor before switching to these foods.