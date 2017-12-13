9 Indian Spices That Can Prevent You From Falling Sick During Winters

Highlights Star anise is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C A glass of turmeric milk had daily helps boost your immunity Fenugreek seeds are packed with antiviral properties

The winter season has finally arrived and with it comes the chilly breeze that most of us seem to enjoy but it is also a time when a lot of us tend to fall sick. With the dipping temperatures, our body takes while to adjust to the new weather and this makes us more prone to cold, flu and throat infections. A great away to shield yourself against these infections and other allergies is to fortify yourself from within by eating the right things. Here are some Indian spices that can help you prevent winter sickness and also boost your immunity.This star shaped spice is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C. It is effective in easing sore throats and colds. Its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial abilities can keep you away from flu and other viral infections that are common during the winter season. Place one piece of star anise in your cup of tea and let it infuse all the flavours. You can also simply add it to boiling water, let it steep for 15 minutes and then drink with honey.Apart from adding a vibrant colour to your dishes, saffron has several health benefits too. If you’re looking for an quick relief from cold, mix a few strands in milk and apply it on your forehead. This is a great way to soothe the symptoms of cold and make you feel better.A glass of turmeric milk gulped down every day during the winter months will boost your immune system and keep you away from infections. Turmeric has antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory benefits that make you strong from within.

4. Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are packed with antiviral properties and have the ability to kill viruses that cause sniffles and sore throats. You can soak them in water overnight and drink up the next morning.

5. Nutmeg: This warm spice can be added to you baked good, biryanis, soothing soups and rich curries to boost the flavours. It has strong antibacterial properties that help strengthen the immune system. A cup of hot milk with nutmeg powder, a few drops of honey and crushed cardamom is sure to keep your winter blues away.

6. Cinnamon: Cinnamon has several health benefits. The spice is rich in antioxidants and has several healing properties. During the winter months, cinnamon can be teamed with ginger to beat common cold. Have it along with honey mixed in warm water every morning for effective results.



7. Black pepper: Along with a distinctive taste and pungent aroma, this spice contains various anti-oxidants that accelerate the body’s metabolism. Add it to your glass of turmeric milk to make it more effective and potent.

8. Cloves: Rich in antioxidants, cloves also have anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and pain-relieving properties. Add cloves to your salad dressings, meats, soups and desserts and enjoy the intense aroma.

9. Cardamom: Also known as elaichi, these small green pods are rich sources of minerals and antioxidants that aid in blood detoxification and resolve digestive issues. The aromatic spice also contains vitamin C which boosts your immunity and protects you against common cold. Add some to your morning cup of these.



These wonderful healing spices can ward off all your winter blues. Keep them handy and make the most of them while the season lasts.



Inputs from IANS



