88 Percent Of Delhi Population Has Vitamin D Deficiency: ASSOCHAM Report

According to the ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee report brought out by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, about eight in 10 people in Delhi suffer from vitamin D deficiency that causes chronic muscle pain, spasms, lowe energy levels, depression, et al. According to the ASSOCHAM latest survey conducted in Delhi-NCR reveals that around 88 percent of the Delhi population has a vitamin D level that is less than normal. However, the bigger concern is that the population at large is not even aware of vitamin D deficiency and its consequences.

For the survey, a data analysis of over samples between the age group of 21 to 65 years showed insufficient vitamin D presence, age group 21-35 years showed the maximum insufficiency. Now, ASSOCHAM Healthcare Committee and its members, under CSR activities are organising a series of free medical camps in Delhi with PSRI hospital, wherein comprehensive check-ups will be available to participants.



Vitamin D deficiency and its consequences

Vitamin D deficiency may lead to bone mineralisation, leading to bone softening diseases like rickets in children and osteomalacia and osteoporosis in adults. According to the health experts in the ASSOCHAM health council committee, Vitamin D deficiency is defined as 25(OH) D < 20 ng/mL, insufficiency as 20-29 ng/mL and sufficiency as 30 ng/mL.



How to treat vitamin D deficiency?

Sunlight is the biggest source of vitamin D; therefore it is important to take some direct sunlight, especially in the morning. Exposure of sunlight for maximum 15 minutes every day can help you increase vitamin D levels.

While sunlight can be one of the options, your diet can also help in increasing vitamin D levels. Here are some foods that you can load up on a daily basis.

1. Mushrooms

Include mushrooms in your diet at least four times a week and watch vitamin D levels go up. They can be cooked, pan fried and turned in to tasty and healthy delight.

2. Cheese

Cheese is one of the best sources of vitamin D. So, spread an additional layer of cheese on your morning slice of toast.

3. Fish

All kinds of fish are high on vitamin D, especially oily or fatty fish. Choose to eat salmon, trout, mackerel, tuna or eel.

4. Egg

Egg yolk is not only rich in protein; it is also full of vitamin D. Add more yolk to your diet every day.

5. Soy milk

Soy milk is plant based product by soaking dry soybeans. It not only contains protein, but also a good amount of vitamin D.

In case of severe deficiency, make sure you visit the doctor.