8 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants That Launched In 2025 And Made Headlines

As the year draws to a close, it feels like the perfect time to look back at the restaurants that didn't just serve food but created buzz, conversations and new dining experiences. 2025 was an eventful year for the Indian food and hospitality scene, especially in cities like Mumbai and Goa, where new openings quickly became social talking points. This year also saw many of our favourite celebrities stepping into the restaurant business, launching spaces that reflected their personalities, lifestyles and creative instincts. From cosy neighbourhood bars and glamorous bungalow restaurants to high-energy party destinations and delivery-first food brands, celebrity-owned restaurants in 2025 attracted plenty of attention - and in several cases, lived up to the hype.

1. Kona Kona, Mumbai - Mona Singh

Actor Mona Singh entered the hospitality space in Mumbai with Kona Kona, a restaurant and bar that focuses on comfort, familiarity and easy charm. Located in Andheri West, Kona Kona is designed as a welcoming spot rather than a flashy, high-concept venue. The all-day bar and restaurant is built around the themes of travel, nostalgia, comfort, and relaxed vibes. The menu leans towards crowd-pleasing food and well-crafted cocktails, making it ideal for after-work drinks or long, unhurried evenings with friends. Mona Singh's involvement is evident in the warm, lived-in feel of the place, which has helped Kona Kona find its footing in Mumbai's crowded dining scene.

2. Scarlett House, Juhu, Mumbai - Malaika Arora



Photo Credit: Scarlett House Juhu

The launch of Scarlett House in Banda last year created a lot of buzz. Scarlett House's second outlet sits on a quiet lane near Juhu beach, offering a breezy, coastal-inspired vibe. Unlike the Bandra branch housed in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow that reflects heritage charm, the Juhu space draws from its seaside setting and cinematic roots. Located in the iconic Sunny Sound, a former film studio, the restaurant embraces creativity with relaxed interiors and artistic decor. Adding to its distinctive appeal is the Hydration Bar- touted as India's first-serving flavoured waters, functional coolers, and smoothie-style blends.

3. Solaire, Mumbai - Sanjay Dutt

Photo Credit: Solaire

Backed by actor Sanjay Dutt, Solaire launched in Mumbai as a bold, high-octane restaurant and bar designed for nightlife lovers. Everything about Solaire - from its striking interiors and immersive lighting to its upbeat music - is meant to create a party-forward experience. The menu features global comfort food paired with inventive cocktails, catering to diners who want dinner to seamlessly transition into a night out. The bar spreads out across two levels, with a Moroccan mosaic-inspired cocktail bar and a PDR.

4. Malgudi, Mumbai - Shankar Mahadevan

Photo Credit: Malgudi Restaurant

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan has launched his South Indian resto-cafe, Malgudi, in Mumbai, with multiple outlets already established. Unlike trend-driven openings, this restaurant focuses on comfort, culture and nostalgia. The menu celebrates South Indian flavours, which are reimagined. The ambience is calm and inviting, often complemented by soft music that enhances the dining experience without overpowering it. A dedicated Filter Kaapi counter is one of the attractions here.

5. Oju by Neuma, Gurugram - Karan Johar

Photo Credit: Oju

Filmmaker Karan Johar brought his signature sense of style to Gurugram with the launch of Oju. The restaurant and bar at Golf Course Road is modern, visually striking and has already won hearts in the city with its ambience, food and cocktails. Oju's menu features Japanese cuisine, with a strong emphasis on presentation and creativity. It's a space that balances aesthetics with flavour, making it equally popular among food lovers and social media enthusiasts.

6. Bad Boy Pizza, Mumbai - Badshah



Rapper Badshah took a different route with Bad Boy Pizza, which launched in Mumbai in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India. It follows a hybrid model of dine-in and home delivery, aimed at mass appeal. The menu revolves around bold, indulgent pizzas that combine Indian and global flavours, designed to cater to younger consumers and comfort-food lovers. With its fun branding and accessible pricing, Bad Boy Pizza reflects Badshah's pop-culture influence and wide fan base.

7. Jolene by the Sea, Goa - Amrita Arora

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial

After Malaika Arora's Mumbai success, her sister Amrita Arora launched her own restaurant in Goa in 2025. Set in one of India's favourite holiday destinations, the restaurant embraces a laid-back, coastal vibe. The interiors and menu are designed to suit leisurely lunches and relaxed evenings, aligning perfectly with Goa's easygoing lifestyle.

8. Koca, Gurgram - Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expanded his hospitality journey with Koca, launched in Gurugram. The restaurant aims to evoke nostalgia by bringing forth classic North Indian food flavours with vibrant interiors and a lively atmosphere. Koca is positioned as a contemporary dining space where food, music and mood come together seamlessly, and also gives you the experience of 'ghar ka khana'.

Looking back, 2025 proved to be a significant year for celebrity-owned restaurants in India. More than just star-backed ventures, many of these restaurants offered genuine thought, clear identities and memorable experiences, giving diners plenty to explore as the year came to an end.