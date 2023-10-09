7 Tips To Clean Your Refrigerator Easily And Quickly

It's important to clean refrigerators regularly.

A refrigerator stocks up a major chunk of our food supplies, and it's no surprise that it gets dirty as quickly as we fill it. An overflowing refrigerator is a common problem, and with all that food comes all the stains, grime and residues. Let's not even get started on the odour that pops up after every few days of cleaning it. Cleaning your refrigerator might not be your favourite chore, but it's a necessary one to keep your food fresh and your kitchen smelling pleasant. But how to clean the refrigerator in the best way? With these simple and effective kitchen cleaning tips, you can make the process a breeze and allow your refrigerator to remain clean and odour-free for a long time.

How To Clean Your Refrigerator? Here Are 7 Tips To Make The Job Easier

1. Start with an Empty Fridge:

Before getting started with the cleaning process, remove all the food from your fridge. Yes, don't attempt to do it in parts but empty the refrigerator completely. Believe us, it will make your job much easier and quicker. Take out the detachable fridge shelves and soak them in warm, soapy water to loosen up any grime. Meanwhile, start cleaning the insides of the refrigerator.

2. Dealing with Stains:

For those stubborn stains that have been hanging around, a mixture of vinegar or baking soda with water on a wiping cloth can work wonders. Gently rub it over the stains and all across the interiors of your fridge to get rid of them.

Clean your refrigerator the right way to keep it in top shape. Image Credit: iStock

3. Wipe Down Bottles and Jars:

Take out sticky jars and give them a good wipe-down. Stains that accumulate over time can be tougher to clean, but a mixture of equal parts baking soda and cooking oil can help. Apply it to the stains, scrub gently, and watch them disappear.

4. Use Shelf Liners:

To protect your shelves from occasional spills and messes, consider using placemats or liners. They're easy to remove, clean, and replace as needed. Once you are done cleaning the shelves and attaching them back, line them with the mats. For fresh spills, a mixture of lemon or baking soda with water can work wonders.

5. Fight Fridge Odour:

Nothing's worse than opening your fridge to an unpleasant smell. But we have a great hack to get rid of it. Keep half-cut lemons in any corner of your fridge to keep the smell at bay. Another option is to use essential oils. For a long-lasting fresh fragrance, dip a cotton ball in a fragrant essential oil of your choice and place it on every shelf. Vanilla essential oil is a fantastic option, but make sure the oils are pure or of food-grade quality.

6. DIY Cleaning Spray:

Not too long ago, we came across a viral video on Instagram that gave an easy hack to clean refrigerators with ease. Simply mix 1 cup lukewarm water, 1/2 cup white vinegar and 2 tsp vanilla extract in a large spray bottle. Then spray and wipe down all the stubborn gunk resting in your fridge. This spray, apparently, also makes your fridge smell good, thanks to vanilla extract.

7. Regular Cleaning Routine:

This is a general refrigerator cleaning tip you should follow. Don't wait too long between cleanings. Establish a regular schedule to clean your fridge. There are various cleaning solutions available in the market, or you can easily create your own with the help of the ones listed above. This will help keep your fridge in tip-top shape.

You no longer have to worry about how to clean your refrigerator. With these simple tips, maintaining a spotless fridge has never been easier.

