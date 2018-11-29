6 High Protein Dinner Recipes For A Healthy Fill

If you are trying to lose weight or even trying to keep healthy, you must know that it is important to load up on enough protein. Protein is the building block of muscles; it helps keep our bones, teeth, and nails stronger, and manages to keep our body functioning well. You have to choose the right foods during the three main meals of the day, of which dinner plays an important role. One should eat light and protein-rich foods during dinner-time to ensure keeping healthy. If you are clueless about what to make next, then these interesting high protein healthy dinner ideas and recipes will come handy to you. You can thank us later!

Go on and check out these healthy recipes:

1. Oats Khichdi Recipe

Oats khichdi is a protein-rich meal that is super comforting and quick-to-make. It makes for a nutritious meal before you end the day. Serve it with yogurt and enjoy!

2. 2-Bean & Chicken Soup Recipe

If you wish to eat a chicken dish without really having the masaledar one, you could try the healthy and protein-rich 2-bean and chicken soup recipe, which is a blend of nutrition and taste. The combination of tomato and beans adds a very Mexican flavour that makes this soup super delicious. It is surely a must-have during winters.

Try this healthy recipe to satiate your taste-buds

3. Bean Sprout Salad Recipe

If you want to go light on your tummy, then salad is the way to go. Bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, and spring onion doused with fresh dressing made with fish sauce, vinegar, garlic and green chillies along with seasoning. A quick, light and easy recipe to prepare for dinner.

4. Baked Eggs with Beans Recipe

Eggs and beans wrapped in tomato sauce and baked to perfection! Mouth-watering much? Well, it is surely going to tantalise your taste buds and leave you asking for more.

5. Sweet Potato and Quinoa Bowl Recipe

It is an easy, one-pot meal with sweet potato, coconut and quinoa. If you are looking for a healthy bite, this recipe is surely the way to go.

Easy and yummy quinoa recipe that will leave you asking for more

6. Paneer Methi Satay Recipe

This tasty yet healthy paneer recipe gives you a dose of sufficient protein and calcium. Moreover, the crunchy bell-peppers provide you the goodness of vitamin A, and C, folate, and a punch of antioxidants.

Enjoy these healthy protein-rich unconventional dinner recipes to ensure a healthy you!