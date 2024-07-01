5 Healthy Vegetables You Need To Unfriend If You Have Inflammation, Body Aches And Digestion Issues

Inflammation can be reduces with a good diet.

Let's talk about a group of vegetables shrouded in controversy-nightshades. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they're a staple in many cuisines. But for some individuals struggling with inflammation, body aches, arthritis, or digestive issues, nightshades might be the culprit. Incorporating a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains and lean proteins, is the foundation for a healthy and vibrant diet, but these vegetables might not suit everyone. Gut health coach Dimple Jangda explains how to consume these vegetables for an anti-inflammatory diet.

Also Read: 9 Nutritionist-Approved Food Safety Tips You Must Follow In Summer Season

What are Nightshades?

Nightshades are a family of plants that include common vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants (brinjal), capsicums (bell peppers), and chilli peppers. They get their name from the presence of a class of natural chemicals called solanine. While solanine is often touted as the villain, it's important to understand its role.

Solanine acts as a natural defence mechanism for the plant, protecting it from insects and fungi. In high doses, it can be toxic, but the levels present in mature nightshade vegetables are generally considered safe for most people.

Also Read: 5 Eating Habits That Cause Inflammation. Stop Now!

The Inflammation Connection with Nightshade Vegetables:

The link between nightshades and inflammation is a topic of ongoing research. Some studies suggest that solanine and other alkaloids in nightshades may trigger inflammatory responses in individuals with a predisposition. Additionally, these alkaloids might interfere with gut health, potentially worsening digestive issues in those already struggling.

Here Are 5 Vegetables to Avoid to Prevent Inflammation, Body Aches, and Digestion Problems:

Health Coach Dimple Jangda reveals 5 vegetables for an anti-inflammatory diet and ways to consume them if you must.

1. Tomatoes:

While a juicy summer staple, tomatoes can be problematic for some. The seeds are thought to be the most concentrated source of solanine, so moderation is key. Limit yourself to half a tomato a day if experiencing inflammation.

2. Capsicum (Bell Peppers):

While the vibrant flesh of bell peppers is generally safe, the white pith (the inner membrane) and seeds might be problematic. These parts contain higher levels of solanine, so consider removing them before consumption if you suspect nightshade sensitivity.

3. Eggplant (Brinjal):

This versatile veggie might need to be benched for some. If you experience inflammation or digestive troubles, eliminating eggplant for a while can be helpful to see if symptoms improve.

4. White Potatoes:

These starchy favourites are often considered inflammatory due to their high glycemic index. However, sweet potatoes are a fantastic alternative, boasting anti-inflammatory properties and a wealth of nutrients.

5. Chili Peppers:

The fiery kick of chilli peppers comes from capsaicin, a compound unrelated to solanine. While capsaicin can irritate the gut in some individuals, it generally doesn't worsen inflammation. However, if you experience digestive discomfort, it's best to steer clear.

Also Read: High-Fiber Diet May Help Cut Inflammation Caused by Gout

It's important to remember that everyone reacts differently to food. While nightshades might be problematic for some, they can be perfectly healthy for others. If you suspect a connection between nightshades and your inflammatory symptoms, consider consulting a registered dietitian or healthcare professional.

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the expert. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.