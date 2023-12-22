Photo Credit: iStock

In Punjab and adjacent northern states of India, winter is all about makki ki roti with sarson ka saag. Thick, creamy, and flavorful saag, with sides of hot makki roti, makhan, and gud make for a wholesome meal that warms up your soul in the chilly season. However, making a perfect makki ki roti at home is not as easy as it seems. If you are new to cooking, you may either struggle to make the roti round or end up with a texture that is too hard to chew. Both situations can be off-putting. That's why we've got some handy tips to help you avoid the common mistakes people usually make while kneading makki roti. So, without further ado, read on.

Cooking 101: 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making Makki Ki Roti:

1. Avoid adding excess or too little water:

Water plays a major role in defining the smoothness of the dough you knead. Makki atta (maize flour) is dry and coarse, making it tough for people to knead properly. Hence, you need to add enough water to moisten the dough. But remember, overdoing it might ruin the overall texture of the roti.

2. Avoid adding water at room temperature:

The best practice is to knead the flour with hot water for added moisture. Alternatively, you can boil the flour in water for some time, then take it out and knead. This will give you a soft dough to make roti.

3. Do not knead the dough too much:

Over-kneading the dough activates the gluten and makes your roti tough. We suggest kneading it gently until the dough comes together. That's it!

4. Allow the dough to rest:

It is crucial to let the dough rest for some time before rolling it flat. This helps it hydrate and allows the glutens to relax, enhancing the taste and texture of the roti.

5. Store makki ki roti properly:

The best practice is to eat the roti hot to enjoy the flavors to the fullest. But if you want to prepare it beforehand, make sure you store it correctly. Simply cover it with a damp cloth and store it in a hotpot.

Now that you know all about the mistakes you must avoid while making makki roti, what are you waiting for? Follow these tips and make yourself delicious makki ki roti like a pro. Click here for the detailed recipe of makki ki roti.

