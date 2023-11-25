5 Irresistible Desi-Style Tacos You Won't Want To Miss This Weekend

Desi-style taco recipes (Photo Credit: iStock)

Mexican cuisine has gained immense popularity in India in recent years. Its flavours are quite similar to the Indian palate, which is what makes it so loved. Among the many dishes, tacos are among the most popular. They make for the perfect on-the-go snack option and are bursting with flavour. If you're a fan of tacos, you've come to the right place. As the weekend is right here, why not treat yourself to some tacos? And as we love everything desi, why not experiment with this Mexican favourite as well? Here, we present to you five irresistible taco recipes that will make your weekend more enjoyable. Are you slurping already? Keep on reading!

Here Are 5 Desi-Style Tacos You Can Indulge In This Weekend:

1. Tandoori Chicken Tacos:

Tandoori chicken is an all-time favourite snack for chicken lovers. Now savour its flavours in the form of these yummy tacos. Juicy chicken breasts are coated in tandoori masala, grilled to perfection, and wrapped in soft tortilla wraps. Serve them with cream or salsa sauce at your weekend gathering, and it'll definitely be a crowd-pleaser. Click here for the complete recipe for Tandoori Chicken Tacos.

2. Paneer Aloo Tacos:

Our beloved paneer and aloo come together in this desi-style taco. At first, it may sound strange to you, but once you try it, there's no going back. Both of these foods complement each other really well and offer nothing less than a surprise in every bite. You can make these tacos with the traditional hard shell or even a soft one. Find the complete recipe for Paneer Aloo Tacos here.

3. Papad Tacos:

In this recipe, the taco shell is replaced with papad. It's an easier alternative to making them from scratch at home. Not only this, but they also offer an interesting taste that you won't find in any other taco. The stuffing inside includes a blend of veggies, spicy sauce, and crispy bhujia. These tacos make for a perfect snack to savour over the weekend. Click here for the complete recipe for Papad Tacos.

4. Hairyali Tacos:

Looking for a healthy yet delicious weekend snack? These hariyali tacos are a great option. The dough is prepared using minced palak, pudina, and coriander. They are stuffed with sprouts and chana salad, which gives them a refreshing taste. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to give it a tangy kick of flavour. You can enjoy them as an evening snack or even serve them at your dinner party. Find the complete recipe for Hariyali Tacos here.

5. Rajasthani Sangri Ke Taco:

This desi-style taco is unlike any you've had before. To make it, a spiced mix of sangri, a traditional Rajasthani dish, is stuffed into methi theplas shaped into a taco. It also includes cucumber raita as a topping instead of the usual sauces. It is quite an interesting take on tacos and is definitely worth a try. They are perfect for snacking and are also quite wholesome. Find the complete recipe for Rajasthani Sangri Ke Taco here.

Which of these taco recipes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!