5 Foods Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are considered to be highly beneficial for the body. These polyunsaturated fats are quite beneficial for brain functioning as well. Consumption of foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids is crucial to maintain a healthy balanced diet. The human body is not capable of producing these essential fatty acids and hence we need them through other external sources like animals and plants.Apart from playing an instrumental role in the reducing inflammation in the body, it also reduces the risk of cardiovascular dieses. There are many sources of these essential fatty acids which must be included in the daily diet. Foods like chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, salmon and soybean are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids.One of the most nutrient dense omega-3 foods is salmon. Apart from this, it is an excellent source of potassium, selenium and proteins as well. Chia Seeds are also a rich source of omega-3s. These seeds can be a healthy substitute for whole grains and you can also enjoy these in smoothies and shakes. Deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids can cause dry skin, mood swings, memory loss and even fatigue. It can also cause cardiovascular issues. Walnut is a great source of different minerals and antioxidants in our body. It is also super-rich in omega-3 fatty acids and can be enjoyed as a healthy snack as well.Flaxseeds are full of essential nutrients that provide the body with a lot of health benefits. They are considered to be a superfood which has the ability to reduce sugar cravings and can also promote weight loss. Soybean is quite rich in omega-3 fatty acids as well. It contains ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) which promotes heart health and can keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.