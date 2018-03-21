5 Dietary Tips That May Help Manage Diabetes Better

Here are some dietary tips that a diabetic must ensure.
1. Stay Away from Fruit Juices and Sugary Beverages
Fruit juices especially packaged fruit juices are loaded with fructose that elevates the blood sugar levels. Aerated and sugary beverages are just the worst. Aerated beverages have been linked to increase in blood sugar levels in various studies, and hence must be avoided. Opt for whole fruits instead, the high fibre content of fruits ensures portion control, healthy weight and slow release of sugar in the blood.
2. Follow a balanced diet with complex carbs
3. Keep yourself hydrated
While you ditch the sugary and aerated beverages out of your diet. Make sure you up your fluid intake with healthy beverages. Drink at least 7-8 glasses of water every day. Eat lots of fruits and sip on coconut water from time to time to keep yourself getting dehydrated.
4. Stay away from trans-fats
Several studies have found that large amounts of trans fats lead to negative effects on insulin, leading to elevated glucose and abnormal obesity.
5. Steer Clear of Baked Goods and Desserts
Baked goods like cookies, cupcakes, and pastries set the blood glucose racing. If you are craving sugar, make sure you prepare them at home with natural sugar alternatives.
Try these tips and see the results for yourself! In addition to a healthy diet, make sure you are regular with your exercise and monitor your blood sugar levels daily. It is very important for diabetics to be in constant touch with their physicians.