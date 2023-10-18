5 Best Protein-Rich Vegetarian Foods To Fuel Your Weight Loss Journey

Add these protein-rich foods to your weight loss diet. (Image Credit: Istock)

Following a vegetarian diet is often linked to several health benefits. But as they say, nothing good comes easy, and being a vegetarian too has its own set of challenges. One of the most common is finding vegetarian sources of protein. While non-vegetarians face no such problem as they get their protein from eggs and meat, vegetarians may face a bit of a problem. And when weight loss is on your mind, this can become even more challenging. When trying to shed extra kilos, it's important to include an adequate amount of protein in your diet. Without it, you won't see the desired results. If you're a vegetarian and wondering which are the best high-protein food sources for you, read on to find out.

Why Is Protein Important In A Weight Loss Diet?

For an effective diet plan for weight loss, protein is a must! It's impossible to lose weight without including a sufficient amount of protein in your diet. Protein plays an important role in weight loss as it fills up your appetite and makes you consume fewer calories. Adding protein-rich foods to your diet also promotes the growth of muscles. This is particularly beneficial for those who also do strength training. So, make sure to include proteins as much as possible in your diet.

How Much Protein Should You Eat Per Day?

Protein is an essential nutrient in a weight-loss diet. But you must also be aware of the amount of protein that you should consume in a day. According to the Mayo Health Clinic System, 0.8 grams of protein is required per kilogram of body weight to prevent its deficiency. Your total daily calorie intake should have 10-35% calories from protein alone. Knowing how much protein to consume in a day also prevents you from going overboard with its consumption. Remember, moderation is key, and you should always have it within the required range.

Weight Loss: Here Are 5 Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods To Lose Weight:

1. Soy

Soy is one of the best high-protein foods that you can add to your diet plan for weight loss. This is because it contains all nine essential amino acids that our body requires for proper growth. It also has no cholesterol and very little saturated fat. You can consume it in variants such as soymilk, soybeans, tofu, etc. However, avoid going overboard with its consumption, as it can also increase oestrogen levels. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests eating only one product of this high-protein food a day and not more.

2. Lentils

"Eat a bowl of dal every day" is a phrase that most of us have grown up hearing. Our elders always used to encourage us to incorporate it into our diet, and for all the right reasons. Dal is rich in protein, and there are also several different varieties that you can choose from. As per USDA data, a cup of cooked dal has approximately 17-18 grams of protein. Of course, this will vary depending on the type of dal you're using. Adding this protein-rich food to your diet can do wonders for fueling your weight-loss journey.

3. Chickpeas

You can also add chickpeas (chana) to your diet chart for weight loss. The most common way in which they are enjoyed is the hearty combo of chana with chawal. To make it even healthier, you can swap regular white rice with brown rice. A 100-gram serving of chickpeas has about 19 grams of protein, as per the USDA. You can also try adding chickpeas to your salads, sabzis, and more. This protein-rich food certainly helps in shedding those extra kilos and aid in weight loss.

4. Oats

Oats are another incredible source of protein for vegetarians. They are quite wholesome due to their high fibre content. This prevents unnecessary bingeing during odd times of the day. Add them to your weight loss diet by making smoothies or even desi foods like idli, dosa, or uttapam. Here are some other interesting ways you can add this protein-rich food to your everyday meals.

5. Nuts

We all know that nuts have incredible benefits for our health. This also includes providing an adequate amount of protein and aiding in weight loss. Nutritionists often recommend having a handful of soaked nuts every day. To make the most of this protein-rich food for weight loss, you must soak them overnight and have them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. By doing so, our body is able to better absorb all the nutrients that they have to offer.

Now that you know the best vegetarian sources of protein, add them to your diet and boost your weight-loss journey. Along with this, make sure to incorporate some amount of physical activity into your routine. Remember, weight loss can only be achieved when you strike a balance between these two factors.