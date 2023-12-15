5 Bedtime Rituals That May Help You Enjoy Healthy And Nourishing Skin

Night routine for healthy skin (Photo Credit: iStock)

Soft and supple skin, with no marks of acne or rashes, is every person's dream come true. And to achieve that, almost all of us follow various rituals and regimes throughout the day. From cleaning the skin and applying expensive products to covering your face every time you step outside, we do it all. In the process, what we often miss out on is a healthy diet regime. If you search on the internet or speak to beauty experts, you will find them recommending a healthy diet pattern to nourish the skin from within. But such discussions hardly cover the night rituals that you must follow. You read that right! Much like drinking water throughout the day and eating enough fruits, you need to maintain a proper regime before hitting the bed. And that goes beyond your daily CTM (cleansing-toning-moisturizing) routine - it includes healthy food, good sleep, and more.

What Is The Link Between A Balanced Diet At Night And Healthy Skin?

The idea is to create a situation that leads to a good night's sleep. According to WebMD, your skin uses the sleep hours to heal itself and improve, helping you wake up looking fresh and rosy. As you sleep, the blood flow to the skin cells is boosted, further helping it breathe and make the most of the nutrients essential for the skin.

It further helps lower breakouts and acne and slows down the process of skin ageing. And a healthy diet regime at night helps you enjoy a good night's sleep.

Photo Credit: iStock

Bedtime Rituals For Healthy Skin: 5 Dos And Don'ts To Follow Before Hitting Bed:

1. Have a proper dinner:

It is important to eat light at night. But that doesn't mean you keep yourself starving. It is important to have a wholesome dinner with enough nutrients to satiate yourself, make the most of the nutrients while sleeping, and most importantly, avoid midnight snacking, states Nutritionist Simrun Chopra. Click here for the tips to follow for a proper dinner routine.

2. Drink enough water:

As mentioned earlier, your skin heals while sleeping. So, experts suggest drinking enough water before hitting the bed to let the skin hydrate and moisturize naturally. Moreover, drinking water also helps flush out toxins, further calming the nerves for a good sleep.

3. Have haldi-doodh or any nighttime drink:

Drinking haldi doodh has been a part of most of our night regime. Wonder why? It is because these warm drinks help relax our minds and enjoy a good night's sleep. Moreover, as per 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, turmeric contains curcumin that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to combat acne and help you enjoy clear skin. Click here for healthy nighttime drink recipes.

4. Avoid midnight bingeing:

According to sleepfoundation.org, midnight bingeing can be a phenomenon named night eating syndrome. And that affects our body weight and sleep quality majorly. They also mentioned that people with night eating syndrome may also experience poor sleep quality and obtain less sleep overall. This may further affect your skin's natural healing process.

5. Avoid alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine consumption:

The sleepfoundation.org further explains that nicotine and sleep don't go well together. Studies have shown that nicotine worsens sleep quality and also affects our health in many ways. The same goes for caffeine and alcohol. These drinks prevent our nerves from relaxing, further disrupting sleep. Alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine also contribute to toxin build-ups in the skin, leading to acne, rashes, and even fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Follow this healthy diet regime, along with your daily bedtime rituals, and wake up to soft and supple skin every day.

