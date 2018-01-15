3 Things To Know About Bigg Boss Season 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde The Resident Cook!

Highlights Shilpa Shinde won reality show Bigg Boss season 11 last night. Shilpa was the resident cook of the house. Shilp Shinde was often criticized for her cooking techniques.

Actress Shilpa Shinde won the 11th Season of 'Bigg Boss' and took home the prize money of Rs. 44 lakh and the trophy. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show be it taking a stand for what she thought was right or fighting against all odd for her loved ones, Shilpa did it all in 'Bigg Boss 11'. The actress entered the house with Vikas Gupta which eventually kept the audiences engaged and entertained right from day one. Her fights with Vikas literally became the talking point of the season. She surely had her share of fights and controversies in the show.During her stay in the house many untold facts about Shilpa's personality were witnessed. Shilpa's motherly nature with her co-contestants surely attracted viewers. Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan were often seen calling her "Maa". This season of Bigg Boss 11 had fewer contestants who knew cooking and those who knew were evicted very early, hence all the responsibilities to cook and keep the kitchen went to her, and despite any personal fights or grudges Shilpa used to cook for everybody, she was even criticized for her cooking but it really didn't stop her from feeding everyone. Here are 3 things you must know about her:

1. She used to cook for all the housemates 3 times a day and also used to participate in her tasks over and above her kitchen time. She was still criticized for her cooking!

2. All her co-contestants used to question her on her unusual ways of cooking and hygiene but Shilpa remained determined towards her style of cooking and never bothered much about the allegations.

3. Bigg Boss viewers and her fans loved her warm yet motherly nature so much that she has been among the most voted contestants of the season.

Several posts online further show us her love for good food in general and cooking in particular.

Shilpa has been off TV for more than a year, and made her entry to Bigg Boss 11 when nobody was ready to work with her. She considers Bigg Boss a game changer and can't thank her fans enough.

