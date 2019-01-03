3 Reasons Why You Should Drink Carrot Juice In Winters

Winters are here in full swing and it's time to make the most of the season by loading up on winter delights. One very versatile winter vegetable is carrot that comes packed with a host of heath benefiting properties. Be it raw or juiced, carrots can be consumed in various forms. From maintaining cholesterol and blood sugar to giving you your antioxidants fix, carrots play a vital role in maintaining a balanced diet. You can toss it in salads or even enjoy its natural goodness in the form of juice. A glassful of carrot juice can prove to be quite beneficial for your overall health.

Still not convinced? Here are three reasons why you should add carrot reasons to your diet:



Helps Strengthen Immunity



Consuming a glass of carrot juice can help in boosting one's immunity to a great extent. Loaded with essential vitamins and minerals such as B6, K, phosphorus and potassium, carrot juice helps our body to fight against free radical damage.



Improves Skin Health



Tired of scars, blemishes and dryness? Fret not, bring carrot juice to your rescue and get rid of all your skin-related troubles. Juicing carrots gives us its concentrated form with a nutritional punch. The antioxidants present in carrot contribute to prevention of cell degradation, further keeping skin healthy and young.



Stronger Vision



Loaded with beta-carotene and vitamin A, carrots play a crucial role in improving eyesight. If you happen to be vitamin A-deficient, then adding carrot juice to your diet may prove to be quite beneficial.



So, the next time your mother asks you to have a glassful of carrot juice, drink it up and reap all its benefits. You may add beetroot and amla to your carrot juice to enhance its taste.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

