20-Year-Old Vadodara Boy Sets Up Street Stall. Internet Gives 'Full Support'

The video of the street food vendor was posted on Instagram. Photo Credit: Instagram/thesavouryspree

Be it the MBA Chai Wala, the B.Tech Pani Puri vendor, or the kulhad pizza couple, inspiring stories of street-food vendors are a hit on social media. And, the latest sensation is a 20-year-old boy from Vadodara. This young entrepreneur is taking the foodie side of Instagram by storm with his tortillas, naan, burgers, pizza and more. Not only does the tortillas look absolutely delicious, but his incredible speed and cooking skill will leave you awestruck. The internet was quick to notice his clean and hygienic approach, and it has got him applause and admiration.

In the viral video, the young boy Rahul More shared his inspiring journey from failing in Class 10 to starting his own food business. He revealed about facing a major setback after he failed in class 10. Rahul went on to do a job for 3-4 years before taking the plunge and venturing into the street food business. It was his lifelong dream to become a successful businessman, and his food stall is one step in that direction.

Rahul also acknowledged the hurdles he encountered during his entrepreneurial journey.

“Rahul More, a 20-year old boy from Vadodara is selling Tortilla Wraps, Frankie, Stuffed Naan, Burger, Pizza, Garlic Bread and much more!! Hygiene 10/10. Taste 9/10. Value for money 10/10. Hungers Place, Shop no 6 Shree Jala Pan, Hunger's Place, opp Billabong school, near Vadsar bridge, Vadodara. Timings: 6 pm to 2 am,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video below:

The video gained massive attention from the internet with over 1.2 million views.

A user wrote, “Amazing brother keep it up.”

Another person added, “I have tasted it... It's really tasty and delicious... The boy is even very humble…”

One of the Instagram users said, “Bhai ke hardwork ko salaam [Salute to brother's hard work]”

“That food place is next level! The taste is mind-blowing and it's a culinary experience like no other!”, read a comment.