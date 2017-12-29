2 Hours of Outdoor Games Daily May Help Boost Your Child's Eyesight: These Foods Can Help Too

Dear parents, if you have been fretting about your child's eyesight send him/her out to play. Yes you heard us. According to a recent study, your child's eyesight may be hampered by the constant exposure to smartphones, gaming consoles, computers and tablets. Spending just two hours a day outdoors, playing any sport in the sunlight, might help, experts suggest.

For children suffering from Myopia also known as nearsightedness and shortsightedness (a condition of the eye where the light that enters the eye does not directly focus on the retina, but in front of it), spending time outdoors could do wonders.

Myopia affects the focus on the distant object. According to experts, lack of natural light is the key behind the condition. "The main factor seems to be a lack of exposure to direct sunlight, because children who study a lot and who use computers or smartphones or tablet computers a lot have less opportunity to run around outside and are less exposed to sunshine," Annegret Dahlmann-Noor, consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, was quoted as saying to BBC Health.

One of the biggest challenges of parents faced in the contemporary times is limiting their children's screen time use. Encouraging the child to be out and play is the best thing they can do for their children's eyesight, noted the researchers.

"We know that myopia or short-sightedness is becoming more common," Chris Hammond, professor at King's College London, was quoted as saying to BBC Health. "Protective of myopia development is time outdoors -- sport and leisure outdoors are protective of eyesight," Hammond said. "Probably on average across the week and the weekend, two hours a day outdoors is protective of becoming short-sighted in children," he noted.

A diet rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids, and vitamins A, C and E and nutrients are good for the back of the eye.Regular annual eye checks can also help, experts suggested.

Here are 5 Foods Children must load up on for good eyesight.

1. Broccoli

It has a useful amount of lutein, an antioxidant that promotes eye health. The fiber rich vegetable also contains vitamin C and beta-carotene along with lutein and zeaxanthin. Toss this vegetable in your salads, sauces or pasta dishes.

2. Citrus Fruits

The colours of different citrus fruits are due to different types of nutrients in them which may include lutein and zeaxanthin. Citrus fruits are known for their vitamin C content which promotes eye health. It helps re-generate other important antioxidants that include vitamin E. Citrus fruits like berries, oranges, lemon, et al can help improve your eyesight.

3. Almonds and Walnuts

These nuts are rich source of mineral zinc and vitamin E. Munching on these snacks helps you in building sharp eyesight. Vitamin E also helps slowing the process of macular degeneration. A handful of these nuts daily will give you desired results.

4. Apricots

According to the Book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, its high beta-carotene content is beneficial for ageing eyes. Studies also show a regular intake of nutrients such as vitamin C and E, zinc and copper- all found in apricots - can reduce the risk of macular degeneration by 25 percent.

5. Fish

Eating fish regularly may help improve boost your eyesight too. The rich content of omega-3 acids can do wonders for the blurry vision

Kids, load up on these foods and keep your eyes healthy.