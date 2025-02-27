This Woman Abruptly Lost Her Vision And Found The Truth The Next Day

Joanne Matos, a single mother, was on a treadmill, training for a 5K in 2018, when she suddenly felt nauseous and lost her vision. She believed she was having another seizure. The next day, Ms Matos, a mother of two sons, followed her routine, dropping her kids to school before visiting a doctor.

"Despite a drooping face and slurred speech, I kept our routine as normal as possible ... the doctor said I had suffered a stroke," Ms Matos explained to Newsweek.

Ms Matos, who also cares for her elderly father, was born with congestive heart failure (CHF) and an enlarged heart, a chronic disorder that causes the heart to become less effective at pumping blood.

This heart condition-which Ms Matos believes her mother gave her-can eventually cause fluid to build up in the body, including the lungs. She said that her mother's struggles inspired her to take every precaution for her well-being.

However, the doctor said that her running exercise, which is generally healthy, exacerbated her condition and caused two heart attacks in 2019.

Her health deteriorated to the point where she could hardly go upstairs and had trouble breathing. "People in my life called me 'a walking zombie,' and I eventually had to stop working," she said.

Ms Matos initially resisted the concept of a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), often known as a heart pump, despite her healthcare providers' repeated concerns and strong recommendations.

She was eventually implanted with her LVAD in August 2020, which she lovingly called "my daughter." She claimed the LVAD restored her strength and capacity to enjoy life, allowing her to treasure each moment spent with loved ones.

Despite having an enlarged heart from birth and dealing with several health issues, Ms Matos' Abbott heart pump now allows her to lead an active life.