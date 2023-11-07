10 Foods To Eat And Avoid To Beat Pre-Party Bloating During Diwali Season

Bloating can be managed with a good diet.

Diwali 2023, the festival of lights and delicious feasts, is around the corner. But there's one unwanted guest that often crashes the party: bloating. That uncomfortable, belly-bulging feeling can put a damper on your festive spirit. No one wants to go to a party with a bloated tummy right? The good news is you can prevent it to dress to the nines for your Diwali party. With some smart dietary choices, you can fight pre-party bloating and fully enjoy the celebrations. Take note of these simple tips to keep bloating at bay during Diwali.

Here Are 5 Foods to Eat For A Bloat-Free Diwali 2023:

1. Choose Lean Proteins

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Neha Sahaya, in an Instagram post, that you must opt for protein-rich foods on the day of the party to stay in shape. Choose lean sources of protein like moong dal chilla, grilled chicken, tofu, eggs or protein shakes. These are easier to digest than fatty meats and will help keep your stomach feeling light. Click here for some healthy protein recipes you can dig in.

2. Fibre-Rich Fruits and Veggies:

Incorporate fibre-rich fruits and vegetables into your diet. They promote healthy digestion and help prevent constipation, which can lead to bloating. Opt for choices like papaya, pomegranate, cucumber, and leafy greens.

3. Probiotic Foods:

Probiotics are your gut's best friend. nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says probiotics help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and improve digestion. Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods like idli and dosa are excellent sources of probiotics.

4. Herbal Teas:

Sip on soothing herbal teas like ginger or peppermint. They aid digestion and ease discomfort. A warm cup of herbal tea after a meal can work wonders. Check our list of some delicious herbal teas you can enjoy during the day.

5. Stay Hydrated:

Before we get into the foods to eat and avoid, let's talk about the importance of staying hydrated. Drinking enough water throughout the day is like a magic potion to combat bloating. It keeps your digestive system running smoothly and flushes out excess sodium from your body. So, make it a point to drink plenty of water, especially on the days leading up to Diwali and during the festival itself.

Certain foods can worsen bloating. Image Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Foods To Avoid To Prevent Bloating

1. Carbonated Drinks:

Fitness trainer and diet expert Somya Luhadia, in an Instagram post, recommends avoiding carbonated beverages like soda. They can introduce excess air into your stomach, leading to bloating. Opt for still water or herbal teas instead.

2. Too Spicy Food

The expert also warns against having overspicy food. Spicy dishes can sometimes irritate the stomach lining and lead to discomfort. If you love spice, go easy on it during the festive season.

3. Legumes and Beans:

While legumes are nutritious, they can also cause gas and bloating in some individuals. If you're prone to bloating, consider reducing your intake. Nutritionist Neha Sahaya suggests avoiding legumes like chickpeas (chana) and kidney beans (rajma).

3. Salty Snacks:

Diwali often means indulging in various snacks and treats. However, salty snacks like namkeen and fried goodies can cause water retention and bloating. Enjoy them in moderation.

5. Processed Foods:

Highly processed and packaged foods are often loaded with sodium and preservatives, which can contribute to bloating. Try to limit your consumption of these items.

5. Too Many Carbs:

Nutritionist Neha Sahaya reveals that one gram of carbohydrates can retain 3 grams of water in the body. Water retention is one of the leading causes of bloating. So go easy on carbs on the day of the party.

Ultimately, the key to preventing pre-party bloating during Diwali is to listen to your body. Everyone's tolerance for certain foods may differ, so pay attention to how your body reacts. If you notice that a particular food tends to make you feel bloated, consider reducing your intake. Wishing you a happy and bloat-free Diwali 2023!