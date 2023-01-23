'Zomato Instant': 5 Points On Quick Food Delivery Service

The company had said that the service was launched as its survey revealed customers "are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs". Zomato also said that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on its app.

Zomato said it was "eager" to be the first in the world to create a category where hot food will be delivered within 10 minutes. 'Instant' relies on a densely located network of so-called food "finishing stations", which house bestseller items from restaurants and use a sophisticated demand prediction algorithm.

'Zomato Instant' is built on following principles: Almost as affordable as home-cooked food, highest quality of fresh food, world class hygiene practices, minimal use of plastic packaging, convenient packaging for quick and easy consumption, delivery partner safety and deep collaboration with restaurant partners.

It also clarified that Zomato does not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster, not it penalises them if the delivery is late.