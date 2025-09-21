Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Urges Indians In US To "Make The Bold Move" After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corporation, has stirred a debate with his poignant advice to Indian professionals on H-1B visas in the United States. In a post on X, Mr Vembu urged Indian tech professionals holding H-1B visas to consider returning to India amid the recent $100,000 fee hike for new applications. He believes this could be an opportunity for Indians to rebuild their lives and careers in their home country, drawing parallels with the Sindhi community that thrived in India after the partition.

"I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives, and Sindhis have done well in India. I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives, but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well," his tweet read.

Mr Vembu's post ignited polarised reactions. One user wrote, "Spreading fear without knowing the facts. People already on an H1-B visa do not have to worry since the new rules don't apply to them. The new rules are for the new H1-B applicants only."

Another commented, "You may hear the same stories from Bengalis and Punjabis. But it took almost 3 generations to reach where they are now. It's not easy. And it's not as bad either."

A third said, "One cannot compare the plight of Refugees of 1947 partition & some folks on H1B returning home after expiry of their Visa or otherwise. 1947 Refugees faced death, rapes, violence, loot & hardships in this journey. They lived without a roof over their head & food in their stomach."

A fourth agreed with Mr Vembu's comments and stated, "Absolutely! Challenges like this are never easy, but they can be the start of something bigger. Coming back home may take effort to rebuild, but India is full of opportunities for talent and hard work. The world is led by optimistic people. With courage and perseverance, they will thrive and create an even stronger future."

Notably, the H-1B visa program enables US companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills in fields like technology, engineering, and finance to work in the United States. These visas are initially granted for three years and can be extended for up to six years. Each year, the US awards 85,000 H-1B visas, with 65,000 available for general applicants and 20,000 reserved for those with advanced degrees from US institutions. Indians account for approximately 70-72% of H-1B visa recipients.