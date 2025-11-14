YouTube Reveals New 'Hype' Feature, Adds Members-Only Filters And More. Check Details

YouTube has announced several new features to support emerging creators, according to an update shared on social media by CEO Neal Mohan. The changes include improvements to the "Hype" feature, which is designed to increase creator visibility, and new content filtering options for channel pages, allowing for separate public and members-only content.

Mohan said YouTube is adding a new option to its “Hype” program, which will enable users who have given Hype to a clip to then highlight that video in a separate post.

"We heard feedback that creators want an easier way to share the content they are loving and hyping. Now, viewers who hype a video will be able to share their hype as a public post to the community and the post tab on their channel," said Lauren Fendel, programme manager working at YouTube's product team.

First introduced at Google's Made On YouTube event in 2024, the 'Hype' feature started rolling out in August. It is a dedicated button that appears below the existing “like” button that becomes available on videos from creators with fewer than 500,000 subscribers.

2/4 🌠 We're making it easier to support emerging @youtubecreators. Now you can share a video you've hyped as a public post, to let everyone know it's worth watching. You can also discover hyped videos related to topics like gaming and food on our new category leaderboards.

Hype Leaderboards And Comment Summary

Apart from the Hype feature, YouTube has also introduced the Hype Leaderboards, allowing viewers to dive deeper into their favourite topics and discover hyped videos, specific to interests like gaming, beauty and more. While the feature is currently only available on smartphones, it will be coming to desktops soon.

Mohan also stated that YouTube was introducing two new filter chips, members-only and public for videos, shorts and live in the channel page content tabs.

Previously, the only filter options available were latest, popular and oldest. Akin to 'Hype', the filter is currently only available on smartphones.

Lastly, YouTube is rolling out comment summaries in the YouTube Studio mobile app, so creators can quickly get a pulse on the conversation without having to scroll through the hundreds of comments.