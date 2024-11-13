'You Always Get Me...': Selena Gomez After Benny Blanco Gets Featured In 'Sexiest Man Alive' Issue

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been together since 2023.

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has showered her boyfriend Benny Blanco with love after he received an honourable mention in People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024 issue. Taking to Instagram stories, the Rare Beauty founder shared a picture from Benny's feature in the magazine along with a cute note. "Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza," she wrote under the photo of Benny who was photographed laying on a dinner table and revealing his version of the fast food dish.

Selena Gomez, who has been dating Benny Blanco since 2023, also shared a romantic quote by William C Hannan for Benny. "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do," the quote read.

Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, was featured in People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue. He did not covet the magazine's top spot for Sexiest Man. However, in the meantime, he revealed how he treats Gomez so well and keeps her head over heels for him.

"I (still) go all out for every date. It doesn't mean spending your entire bank account. It means being attentive and listening," he told People.

The producer and songwriter also highlighted that one of his strengths is his cooking. "Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it - learn it," he said.

Further, Benny referred to Gomez as his "best friend". "I'm a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life," he said.

Meanwhile, previously Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco. "I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything," she said.

Ms Gomez also noted that despite her happiness in her current relationship, she tried to be careful with what she chooses to publicly share and what she doesn't. "I know what people can do to people I love," she said. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive," the 31-year-old continued.