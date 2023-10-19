X User Claims Dukaan Has ''God Complex'', CEO Hits Back With Sarcastic Reply

The user attacked the company saying Dukaan's ''playbook isn't new''

A few days back, Dukaan, a DIY platform that enables merchants to set up their e-commerce store, faced backalsh on X after it started levying service charges on its services. What resulted was an exchange of sarcastic, and passive-aggressive comments between an X user named Shantanu Goel and the company founder Suumit Shah.

Seems like the feud is far from over. Shantanu Goel, who sells 3D prints and is an engineer, further criticised the company saying Dukaan's ''playbook isn't new'' and its founders did the same thing at their previous startup. He also accused the company of having a ''God complex'', and highlighted the platform's themes including opaque pricing changes.

''I shared something and it turns out the Dukaan playbook isn't new. They did the same thing at their previous startup ranks/flyout. Themes: - Opaque pricing changes, clients didn't even know how much markup was being pocketed - God complex/Taking people for granted and customer service was deemed as a charity - Customer accounts were closed/disapproved when they complained. How can anyone trust them with their business at all? In all likelihood, they are going to sell/stop Dukaan soon and move on to their next money maker,'' Mr Goel wrote.

Responding to the criticism, CEO Suumit Shah hit back with a sarcastic comment. ''Building a company isn't a 280-character job, darling. Thoda kaam bhi kar liya karr, bahot khali time hai lagta hai tere pass ;) And let's talk when you've built something meaningful,'' he replied.

Building a company isn't a 280-character job, darling.



Thoda kaam bhi kar liya karr, bahot khali time hai lagta hai tere pass ;)



And let's talk when you've built something meaningful. — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) October 18, 2023

Previously in July, Mr Shah faced the anger of social media users after he announced that his company had replaced 90% of its customer care crew with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The CEO tweeted a justification of his decision and added that this challenging move was done to achieve profitability. He further asserted that response times decreased from more than two hours to three minutes and that costs associated with customer support were reduced by 85%.