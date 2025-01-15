WWE Star Criticises Management Following Demotion Over 'Not Being Famous Enough'

WWE commentator Corey Graves, 40, is reportedly missing from NXT tonight after a shocking rant over being left out of commentary for the "Raw on Netflix" premiere, according to The Metro.

Graves, once a wrestler whose 14-year career was curtailed by concussions in 2014, has lately become a staple on SmackDown alongside veteran broadcaster Michael Cole. However, changes have recently put Cole back with Pat McAfee on Raw, and Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are now leading the commentary on SmackDown.

Last week, he was seen sending cryptic comments to social media regarding the reasons why he needs "a lot to say; however, he has yet to say it."

He won't most probably be spotted tonight on this broadcast of NXT since he headed off from Orlando a little bit earlier today.

Fans are therefore showing a level of interest toward why Graves needs to be moved and his likely fate in the WWE.

Addressing his absence from Raw and SmackDown last night, Graves wrote on X: 'Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something "dream adjacent" and being pretty f****** awesome at it.

'And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labour, being told you're not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you've wondered where I've been.'