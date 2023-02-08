WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stoke, Rushed To Hospital

The 73-year-old previously suffered a stroke in 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke, according to a report by TMZ. The 73-year-old underwent surgery at a Florida hospital.

Pro wrestler Ricky Morton tweeted, "I hope my friend is going to be okay. I love you, Jerry. Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future."

I hope my friend is going to okay.



Love you, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/CV5F6YUGIx — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023

According to a report by Metro.uk, Mr Lawler was out for lunch with friends earlier in the day.

According to local outlet Action News 5, the Memphis wrestling legend is recovering from surgery after suffering a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 73-year-old previously suffered a stroke in 2018 and six years earlier suffered a heart attack during a WWE Raw event.

Fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair also took to social media to share a photo of them together. He wrote, "We Are Praying For You @JerryLawler!"



