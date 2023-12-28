World's Tallest Woman Reveals She Was Born Naturally, Measuring 1.9 Feet

The record-holder weighed 5.9 kilograms at birth.

The world's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, with a height of 7 feet and 0.7 inches, has revealed that she was born naturally and weighed 5.9 kg at birth, as per the Guinness World Records. The 26-year-old also stated that she measured 59 centimetres (approximately 1.9 feet) at that time.

Ms Gelgi revealed this in a Guinness World Records' first feature-length documentary 'Rumeysa: Walking Tall', while speaking to a fellow record holder Samantha Ramsdell, the woman who has the widest mouth in the world. She also holds the record for the largest mouthgape in a female.

In the video, Ms Gelgi's mother Safiye stood by as both women sat and talked in the garden. Ms Gelgi told Ms Ramsdell she was a "big baby" as they bonded over their world records, which were made possible by their distinctive looks.

"I was born as a big baby," she said. To which Ms Ramsdell asked, "How big?" The tallest woman in the world then jokingly asks if she is "ready" to hear it. Ms Gelgi revealed her measurements and Ms Ramsdell was shocked to hear the same. "So, almost two feet long," she said. Ms Gelgi added, "It's too big for a baby. I have something to tell you... I was born with a natural birth," adding that she "should have been born with c-section."

The two women also share several touching moments during their conversation, connecting over their different backgrounds and horrific bullying stories. Ms Ramsdell joked that Ms Gelgi has "about three feet" on her when she stands next to her and compares her hands to her record-breaking ones.

Before being named the tallest woman living, Ms Rumeysa held the record for the tallest teenager living. She has an illness called Weaver syndrome, which causes fast growth and other anomalies including bone maturation, and is the reason for her record-breaking height.