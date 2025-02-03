World Bank Employee Mourns Coworker's Death, Shares Message For All

An Indian-origin economist at the World Bank has paid tribute to her late colleague, sharing a message that our lives were “much more than just being busy.” Somya Bajaj, in a LinkedIn post, reflected on the sudden death of Anne, a coworker who had been a vital presence in their office, yet died alone and unnoticed for days.



The Kolkata native described Anne as more than just a familiar face at work – she was the “social connector” of their office floor. She planned events, encouraged casual conversations, and made working from the office a warmer experience.



"She initiated water cooler conversations and was the go-to for many. She was my post-lunch buddy, we often met in the washroom while she brushed her teeth. There are hardly any other colleagues that I know such little things about, but Anne was special," Ms Bajaj wrote on LinkedIn.



Anne, Ms Bajaj said, was known for her responsiveness – she answered emails and messages within minutes or hours. She was also one of the few people who came to the office every day. So when she suddenly stopped responding, something felt “amiss.”



As days passed without hearing from Anne, her team grew concerned. They sent people to check on her, but there was no response. Eventually, the police were called to enter her home, where they were met with the “most heartbreaking sight.”



"We still don't know when Anne may have passed away or for how long she lay on the floor, unattended, all alone," Ms Bajaj wrote, adding that authorities estimate it may have been at least three days.



Ms Bajaj's post also talked about the isolation that often comes with modern work life. While colleagues spend long hours together, true social connections can be scarce.



"We spend eight isolated hours at work for most of our adult lives, and for many, it may be their only social interaction," she reflected, “When we don't respond to messages or calls, our loved ones and acquaintances write it off thinking we may be busy. Our lives are meant to be so much more than being busy,” she said.



She urged people not to take silence as a default “busy” response and to check in beyond the usual virtual meetings.



She ended her post with an emotional farewell: “It has been a very expensive reminder on our floor, and certainly for me. We miss you Anne, and sorry that we were not there for you earlier.”



Last year, a 60-year-old Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her desk four days after last being seen entering her office. She entered the office on August 16, but her body was not discovered until August 20, when a colleague found her while walking through the building. Despite a noticeable foul odour in the office, coworkers assumed it was a plumbing issue.