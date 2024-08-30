Wells Fargo Employee Dies At Desk, Coworkers Didn't Notice Body For 4 Days

The police have stated that their initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

An Arizona Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her desk four days after clocking into work. Sixty-year-old Denise Prudhomme was last recorded entering her office building on the 1100 block of West Washington Street in Tempe at 7 am on Friday, August 16. However, it wasn't until the following Tuesday, August 20, that building security called authorities after finding she was unresponsive in her cubicle.

Tempe police have stated that their initial investigation found no signs of foul play. The department's criminal investigations bureau is now working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of Ms Prudhomme's death.

According to reports from local media, Ms Prudhomme's body was discovered by a colleague walking around the building. Police responded to a 911 call made by on-site security, who claimed "she was dead in a cubicle located on the third floor of the building." Officials arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead at 4:55 pm that day. It is believed that Ms Prudhomme had been sitting at her desk for the entire weekend and Monday, unnoticed by her coworkers.

Employees reportedly noticed a foul odour in the office but assumed it was related to plumbing issues. A distressed employee told 12 News, "It's really heartbreaking. What if I were just sitting there? No one would check on me?"

A Wells Fargo spokesperson released a statement saying they were "deeply saddened" by the "tragic loss of our colleague." "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read.