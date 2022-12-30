'Wonder Woman' Actor Comments On Viral Restaurant Fight Video, Internet In Splits

'Wonder Woman's actor Lynda Carter posted a video similar to the restaurant fight.

Actor Lynda Carter, who played 'Wonder Woman' in the 1970s CBS series, posted a hilarious tweet, reacting to a fight at a restaurant in the United States a few days ago. The footage going viral on social media shows a customer hurling a chair at Waffle house female employee in Austin, Texas, and she successfully fending it off. The video was posted on Twitter and other social media platforms on December 22 and has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

The patrons at Waffle House became aggressive after an argument and even threw some punches, as seen in the video. Many users have compared it to a WWE match.

Ms Carter too reacted to the incident, sharing footage from an old episode of 'Wonder Woman' that shows her character destroying a wooden chair by punching through it.

"I trained at Waffle House," the 71-year-old said in her tweet.

Her post has been liked by 240,000 users and the accompanying clip has been viewed more than 13 million times.

"Nonstop legend," commented one Twitter user. "You are a gift to the universe," tweeted another.

This might be the best celebrity comment of all time! Salute, ma'am!" commented a third user.

Others called the comment "epic" and posted emojis showing face with tears of joy.

According to New York Post, the patrons at Waffle House got angry by slow service and after an argument, attacked the employees at the restaurant.

While the two-minute-long video was shared last week, the incident took place in 2021, the Post report said.