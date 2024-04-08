Woman Slams Mamaearth Founder For Pregnancy Shoot, Gets Schooled Instead

Ms Sharma's post came after Mrs Alagh posted about her pregnancy days

An AI Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services expressed criticism on LinkedIn towards Mamaearth's founder, Ghazal Alagh, accusing her of prioritizing a photo shoot during her pregnancy "for the external world to see," instead of considering her own child's well-being. Prakriti Sharma reposted Mrs Alagh's pregnancy photoshoot, remarking, "Posting about being harsh and critical of herself during pregnancy and seeking validation for it from the internet makes it even more distressing to watch".

She concluded her post by saying, "Ladies pls be mindful about who you look up to & do not follow any bullshit advise served on the internet."

Ms Sharma's post came after Mrs Alagh posted about her pregnancy days and how she took up opportunities during her pregnancy.

The comment sparked a heated debate, with many rushing to defend Mrs Alagh's decision.

A user wrote, "Prakriti, I think your take on Ghazal Alagh's decision/choice is not only unkind, but it reveals a shallow understanding of ambition, work ethic, and the reality of pregnancy.

Pregnancy is unique to each woman; judging someone else's experience is presumptuous. Women are capable of incredible things during pregnancy. Dismissing those achievements as 'stupid' and harmful is insulting and regressive. Ghazal's story is inspiring because it challenges the very limits you seem comfortable with, pushes against the boundaries many people take for granted and echoes a truth - women can be mothers, leaders, and achievers all at once."

Another user commented, "I think you are being unreasonable, she is just trying to convey a point that pregnancy is not a handicap provided there are no complications. Maybe the latter part is what she needed to mention too. Because I have worked too and travelled till the end of my pregnancy taking care of my father recovering from COVID visiting the hospital daily. "

"Prakriti Sharma we all have our journeys and struggles. For a lot of us women, it's a need to work through our pregnancy. Just because someone shows this in a positive light to inspire others should not de-credit everything. Create your own story and please take it easy on yourself & other women. If anything, Ghazal looks stunning," the third user commented.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the power of social media both to uplift and to criticize.

